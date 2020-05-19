The blow hit by the bars rolls into tempo reports

Read more in Calcalist:



The blow to the restaurant industry is rolling into Tempo’s financial statements. The question marks about the ability to collect debts from restaurants and bar owners are forcing the liquor company to increase its provision for doubtful debts, which 44% jumps management expenses to NIS 26.5 million.

Tempo stagnated revenue in the first quarter – a 1% increase in sales to NIS 333 million; Alcoholic beverages sales (excluding wine) fell 4% in the quarter to NIS 117 million. On the other hand, wine sales rose 3% and soft drinks sales grew 5%. The decline in sales, alongside the said jump in expenses, leads to an inevitable result: Tempo signs the first quarter with a 47% fall in net income (compared to the corresponding quarter) to only NIS 5.3 million.

The provision to close the hostels and restaurants came into effect towards the end of the quarter, in mid-March, and was in effect throughout April and May, so that the real impact on Tempo’s results is expected in the current quarter results (Monday 20). Tempo, owned by Jacques Barr (60%) and Heineken (40%), expects a 30% fall in revenues in the second quarter (compared to the same quarter in 2019), along with a similar rate of decline in profit. Tempo has provided broad credit to support its clients during the crisis – many accounts have not been paid by customers and the company says it cannot assess the extent of the Corona’s impact on its debt obligations in the current quarter.

By segment, alcoholic beverages closed January-March with a 34% fall in operating profit to NIS 11.4 million; Barkan wine activity recorded a 45% increase in operating profit – operating profit in the soft drink sector jumped 38%.

Tempo took 300 of the group’s 1,300 employees on leave without pay, pending a new announcement. At the same time, most of the other company employees switched to a four-day work week. Members of the management (including the son of Jack Barr, the controlling shareholder) are still employed on a full week’s work, with a 20% reduction in their wages. Bar himself, who serves as chairman and CEO of the company and his deputy, Amir Bornstein, who is on the company’s control group, work in the format of a full working week while reducing 25% of the management fees paid to them. The said format and salary changes will remain in effect until the end of the first half of the year. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors, not announcing at this stage, decided to distribute a dividend to shareholders.