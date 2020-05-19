Michael Jordan: The Truth Behind “Influenza Game”

Episode 9 of “The Last Dance” included a stirring exposure from Michael Jordan’s personal trainer, Tim Gruber: In the famous “Impact Game” in the 1997 final series, Jordan in general suffered from food poisoning as a result of a pizza he had eaten the night before. However, today (Tuesday) a man named Craig Fayette appeared who refuted the same version and added a detail that casts doubt on him: he is a Chicago Bulls fan.Fight, Who was interviewed for a radio station in Utah, said that he served as deputy director of the Pizza Hut branch that accepted Jordan’s order around 10 p.m. and made it ready and deliver it with his own hands: “I told the rest of the staff that I would make the pizza “I don’t want any of them involved. I told the driver, ‘You’re going to take me there. This will be my first shipment.'”

Fate argued that he had no idea it was for Jordan, but he figured it was for someone in the Chicago Bulls. Gruber said in a series that, strangely, five people showed up at Michael’s hotel room upon delivery, but Fate made it clear that they were only two and recalled that as soon as the elevator door opened, he felt “as if he had been hit” by cigar smoke. “I gave him the pizza and asked ‘Can I at least say hello to Mike?’, Which Fayette repeated, ‘This is a one-time opportunity, isn’t it? Michael played cards, raised his hand and said “Thank you, man.” This is the full version of the story. “

Fayette added he got angry when he heard broadcaster Bob Costas claiming Jordan’s food poisoning: “Did he diagnose it? He went to the doctor? One thing I remember is that he smoked so many cigars, the windows were open, he wasn’t wearing a shirt and in those cold hours Utah, if it’s food poisoning, it didn’t happen because of this pizza. I made it by the rules. “

