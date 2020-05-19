Two students from the school in the streets were infected in Corona

<

Following the infighting of the educator, the municipality worked for the students and staff who went into isolation to conduct corona tests. The tests have indeed been carried out and so far two students have been diagnosed, who were among the 16 new patients diagnosed in Israel today. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of active patients is 2,945, of which 38 are respirators. Two people have died in the last 24 hours as a result of the virus, and the overall death toll has increased to 278.

The school’s management told the students’ parents and staff that, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, students of the two classes with whom they came in contact and all school staff are charged with isolation from Friday, when she was diagnosed with a patient until May 27. Due to the entry of the entire staff for isolation, there are no studies at the intelligent school.

Rehovot Mayor Mercy Merul tried to reassure the parents of the students and called on the Ministry of Health to help prepare the event. “We will do everything in our power to prevent further morbidity. We have insisted on performing tests for students, and it turns out we were right about the need for them. There is a danger of an outbreak hovering over students in Israel if the government does not take additional precautions,” he said.

Malul added, “This is just one of many kinds of school in Israel, but it is clear that masks and alcohol have not prevented the morbidity in this case. Sample surveys from time to time for staff and students alike, to prevent an outbreak. ”

Zohar Blum, Acting Mayor and Director of Education, said: “Since the discovery of the first teacher, we have been closely monitoring school and staff management and parents of students. We are in continuous contact with them and assist them with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education. This case proves necessary. Performing tests for anyone who comes in contact with a verified patient to prevent an outbreak. We wish complementary medicine to students and teachers. ”