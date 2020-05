Two students from the school in the streets were infected in Corona

<

Two students at the intelligent school on the streets were diagnosed with Corona on Tuesday, after coming into contact with an educational staff member infected with the virus. “The municipality is in close contact with the Ministry of Education as well as with the Ministry of Health, and at its request tests will be carried out as soon as possible for the family members of the two students,” Rehovot Municipality said.

The school’s management told the students’ parents and staff that, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, students of the two classes with whom they came in contact and all school staff are charged with isolation from Friday, when she was diagnosed with a patient until May 27. Due to the entry of the entire staff for isolation, there are no studies at the intelligent school.

Following the infighting of the educator, the municipality worked for the students and staff who went into isolation to conduct corona tests. The tests have indeed been carried out and so far two students have been diagnosed, who were among the 16 new patients diagnosed in Israel today. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of active patients is 2,945, of which 38 are respirators. Two people have died in the last 24 hours as a result of the virus, and the overall death toll has increased to 278.