collaboration with Microsoft for cloud gaming will be very strong, great appreciation for Azure – Multiplayer.it

Sony reported that the collaboration with Microsoft for the services of cloud gaming Sara very strong also in the near future, proving very satisfied with the Azure server infrastructure of the Redmond house, thus strengthening the particular partnership that links the PS5 house with that of the Xbox Series X.

During the Corporate Strategy Meeting that was held in Tokyo in the past few hours, Sony executives also touched on the cloud gaming topic, explaining that the collaboration relationship with Microsoft is destined to increase in importance and be very solid also in the near future, presumably with an expansion of cloud services by Sony with the advent of SS5.

Executive vice president Toru Katsumoto has defined “splendid” technology Microsoft’s cloud, with the latter also providing excellent support, documentation and technical training on the use of the infrastructure Azure.

It seems that mutual understanding between Sony and Microsoft has deepened over the past period, according to reports from executives of the Japanese company. Katsumoto also explained that he worked in particular to ensure greater solidity of the infrastructure in the evening and at night, those in which most of the daily traffic occurs, so as not to run into problems.

In any case, the Sony man reported that in the medium and long term he continues to foresee a “very strong partnership” with Microsoft. Within the same conference it was reported that PlayStation Now is at 2.2 million subscriber users, as well as a brief mention on an irresistible PS5 line-up by Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.