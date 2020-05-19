Elettronica Spa is the first company in Italy to introduce the Igea-Hits – Defense Analysis tracking system

Starting from 20 May, Elettronica employees will be able to count on an additional element of safety against the risk of Covid infection19 as part of their corporate life. Phase 2 begins with a pioneering tracking system called, produced by the subsidiary Cy4Gate.

The system called “IGEA Corporate” monitors the input flows, through a thermal and optical chamber for the purpose of measuring the temperature and verifying the use of the personal protective equipment mandatory for all employees. IGEA acts in conjunction with a contact tracing App, called HITS, which monitors contacts within the company perimeter and combines them with those of the input flows, in order to speed up and simplify containment actions in the presence of potential contagion .

The tracking takes place with bluetooth technology, in compliance with the privacy legislation and the App is automatically activated only within the company perimeter, with the consent of the employee. The movements of people are stored through an anonymous User ID generated by the App which makes it impossible to identify the individual employee immediately.

In case of positivity to Covid-19, the subject’s contact diary can be sent, with explicit consent, from the mobile phone to the company server for the verification of contacts made within the company with other subjects with the same App. The doctor the competent authority will then contact them to provide all the appropriate health information and share the information transmitted by the App with the health institutions.

After an initial test phase, the system will be made available to the entire company population, while remaining a temporary measure for the period of the health emergency. To further guarantee personal protection, there is also the permanent supervision of the Data Protection Officer.

The system was the subject of a union agreement on May 13th, with the corporate RSU and the territorial organizations FIM CISL and UILM UIL in the presence of Unindustria. The territorial secretaries FIM CISL and UILM UIL, Stefano Lombardi and Ariel Hassan, expressed full satisfaction for the agreement reached on “IGEA Corporate” which allows, through the use of this innovative technological tool, to combine the right to health with the fundamental rights of privacy and of each worker.

“We are very proud to be among the first companies in Italy to have adopted a contact tracking and monitoring system – comments Domitilla Benigni, General Manager of Electronics (pictured above) placing us at the forefront of the protection of health and safety in the workplace, and we are grateful to the unions for sharing all the extraordinary measures taken by the company with us from the beginning of the emergency to combat the spread of the infection, including beyond those required by law.

I remember only a few, in addition to the extensive use of smartworking: packed lunch as an alternative to the canteen, the use of desk sharing to dilute the crowding in the office, new outdoor spaces for coffee, an additional automatic machine for disinfecting the rooms , protection for fragile and at-risk workers in full pay and ad hoc supplementary health insurance for Covid risk“.

For Eugenio Santagata, CEO of Cy4Gate (pictured left) “cAware of the new risk frontiers for the workplace induced by Covid19, Cy4Gate has thought of an agile solution for companies, to complement the measures already provided for by the Authorities.

Igea-Hits, through data mining technologies, allows the monitoring of the epidemic, thanks to the collection, processing and aggregation of data voluntarily made available by employees, with total respect for privacy. The system is also fully compatible with the tracking systems envisaged at national level“.

Source: Elettronica Group press release