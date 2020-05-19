EasyJet reports cyber-attack on 9 million users – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, MAY 19 – EasyJet, airline

British low cost, today announced that it had suffered on a non-date

specified “a sophisticated cyber attack” of origin for now

unknown through which names and data of

travel of 9 million customers. The attack, reported at

authority and coordination of intelligence agencies of

United Kingdom, it also allowed hackers to steal data

of the credit cards of 2,208 users, who have been informed in the meantime. IS

takes place in the midst of the crisis of air carriers triggered by

coronavirus. (HANDLE).