EasyJet reports cyber-attack on 9 million users – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, MAY 19 – EasyJet, airline
British low cost, today announced that it had suffered on a non-date
specified “a sophisticated cyber attack” of origin for now
unknown through which names and data of
travel of 9 million customers. The attack, reported at
authority and coordination of intelligence agencies of
United Kingdom, it also allowed hackers to steal data
of the credit cards of 2,208 users, who have been informed in the meantime. IS
takes place in the midst of the crisis of air carriers triggered by
coronavirus. (HANDLE).
