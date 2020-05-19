Baccalaureate exams, MIUR and trade unions sign agreement. Azzolina: “From May 28 help desk for schools”

Ministry press release – This afternoon an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education and the trade unions that transposes the Document produced by the Technical-Scientific Committee with the measures to guarantee the performance of the second cycle State Exams in presence in conditions of safety.

In addition to the health rules produced by the experts, the initialed protocol provides for appropriate accompanying measures for schools. “No one will be left alone,” said Minister Lucia Azzolina, who had already guaranteed the closest proximity to school managers, staff and students in view of the exam. “We will work closely with regional school offices and trade unions. We will make a system in the interest of the school and students. I thank the social partners for the fruitful collaboration of these days and I want to reassure the school managers, from the Ministry there will be full support in every phase of approach to the Exams “.

In particular, “the Ministry of Education will launch a help desk service for educational institutions through the activation, starting May 28, of a toll-free number that will serve to collect questions and reports on the application of security measures and to provide assistance and operational support also of an administrative nature “. A national table is foreseen, composed of representatives of the Ministry and trade unions which will verify that the state exams take place in compliance with the security measures provided. The Technical-Scientific Committee may be asked at any time to adopt any and further measures proportionate to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, with the aim of ensuring the full and effective protection of the health of the students and all the school staff involved.

Finally, there will also be working tables in each Regional School Office to monitor the territorial situation with the collaboration, as well as of the Unions, also of the local Authorities, of the epidemiological hygiene services, of the Red Cross and of the Civil Protection operating in the area. The regional tables will connect with the permanent national table and the educational institutions, providing concrete solutions to the local tables set up in the territorial areas.

The Ministry will ensure the provision of the resources necessary for the implementation of the indications contained in the technical scientific document. It will then provide training support, also online, on the use of personal protective equipment and the contents of the technical scientific document, as required by the Convention with the Red Cross and by regional intervention plans.

