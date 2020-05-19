Last minute… All results were negative in Beşiktaş – Sports News

Good news came from Beşiktaş. In the black and white club, it was previously announced that 8 names of footballers, technical delegations and facility employees were positive for the corona virus test. In the official statement made by the club, it was announced that all the results were negative as a result of the last tests. Here is the statement from Beşiktaş:

On Monday, May 18, all our footballers, technical delegation and facility staff received a Covid-19 screening test.

As a result of the screening tests, all results, including those with a positive result, were found negative.

Respectfully announced to our fans and to the public.

Dr. Tekin Kerem Ülkü

Beşiktaş JK Health Team Consultant