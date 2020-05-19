Turkey, Britain, France and Germany explanation of the Foreign Ministers meeting – News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey, Germany, United Kingdom, four Foreign Ministers in which the participation of France made statement about the meeting.

President Erdogan, President of France, Chancellor of Germany and the United Kingdom Prime Minister, March 17, 2020 date in order to follow the Quartet Summit of the results they achieve in Turkey, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, where Foreign Ministers in arranging a quartet meeting by videoconference ingenuity on May 19, 2020 stated.

In the light of the results of the Four Summit, it was stated that the current situation in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and the common steps that can be taken, and the recent developments in regional issues, especially in Syria, Libya and Iraq, were discussed in detail.

“The meeting, which took place in a very sincere environment, was useful in the context of exchanging views on these issues. Foreign Ministers agreed to come together again in this framework.” expressions were used.