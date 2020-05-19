indimidatory act to the Brothers of Italy

->

From fabrizio Brignole, president of the Carasco Brothers Club and the three valleys we receive and publish

“We are setting up the premises in Carasco that will host the Carasco Brothers Club and the Three Valleys (Fontanabuona – Aveto – Graveglia) which will soon open to the public.

A club that I thought modern and open to citizens and the services dedicated to them in a moment so delicate for their needs.

Obviously this commitment is not appreciated by all, there are those who express their dissent with the favor of the darkness and with the cowardice of their actions, and this morning we found these photos and this message posted on our door.

Instead of intimidating these episodes that we stigmatize, they strengthen us in the conviction of the goodness of our project and encourage us even more in its realization “.

All the fulfilments have already been completed to reach the identification and punishment of the perpetrators which we hope will be swift and exemplary so that they do not have to repeat themselves. “

Thanks to all the citizens who understand its gravity and are showing us a warm solidarity!

See you soon”.