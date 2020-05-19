DISCOVERED a NEW COVID-19 STEM more CONTAGIOUS than the first. The USA Study »ILMETEO.it

CORONAVIRUS, is MUTATED. ATTENTION: A NEW COVID-19 STYLE DISCOVERED MORE CONTAGIOUS than the first. The USA firm
new study American, reported by Los Angeles Times, is
was published last week on BioRxiv, a well-known e
prestigious portal used by researchers to share the
their work before it is peer-reviewed.
What turned out? A NEW mutated CEPPO of Coronavirus appeared in Europe in February and migrated quickly towards the
east coast of the United States.
This new strain is still
active e dominant all over the world, at least since March.
The
Mutated COVID-19 appears to be more aggressive and contagious compared to what spread from China at the beginning of the pandemic. Precisely for this reason, the American scientists
they launched
the alarm because, in addition to spreading faster, it could make people vulnerable to a second
infection after a
first virus attack: in short, a relapse.
How was it
proven this relationship? It was based on ananalysis
computational of over 6 thousand COVID-19 sequences all over the world,
collected by Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data,
a German public-private organization.
The research team of Los Alamos, New Mexico (USA) identified 14 mutations of the
virus. I study it does not report whether the new strain is over
lethal than the original one. Patients appear to have viral loads
higher. However, an analysis of 447 infected by the University
of Sheffield, who collaborates with the laboratory in New Mexico together with Duke University, showed that the rate of
recovery in hospital it is the same.
TO
at this point the question is lawful: the Italian stock could be
just the one that just changed discovered by Search for Los Alamos? THE
doubts increase.
https://www.ilmeteo.it/notizie/coronavirus-mutato-attenzione-scoperto-un-nuovo-ceppo-di-covid19-pi-contagioso-del-primo-lo-studio-usa-175125