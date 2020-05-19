Erdogan youth ‘Never give up’ message: The Republic of Turkey has your back

TurkeyShorten URL
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was addressed to young people share his Twitter account.
Erdogan, the message “Young people from thinking big, free to dream big, never stop to take the road towards the larger goal. The Republic of Turkey has your back.” gave expressions.
The video of President Erdogan included the “future” messages of many young people.
Young people, never stop thinking big, dreaming big, moving towards big goals.
The Republic of Turkey has your back! the pic.twitter.com/etxoq8pi6
– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 19, 2020
Source link
https://tr.sputniknews.com/turkiye/202005191042078481-erdogandan-genclere-asla-vazgecmeyin-mesaji-arkanizda-turkiye-cumhuriyeti-var/