Foggia, the mayor criticizes the fireworks in honor of the dead boss. The boss’s son threatens him: “I’ll bang your head on the wall”

See also Foggia, urban guerrilla scenes in San Severo: hundreds of people on the street for the fireworks (unauthorized) for the killed boss

“I put my hands on you,“. To speak is, son of the alleged boss, said Coccione, killed in 2018. The recipient of the threat is the mayor of San Severo,guilty of criticizing i, and in violation of anti-Covid rules, in honor of thewhich took place with fireworks on Monday evening, with the participation of. To provoke the anger of Russi, who wanted to point out that his words “are not a threat because I am not used to threatening people” was the criticism after several on social networks said that the celebrations were dedicated to the deceased father.

“You have to give it up to my father. You and the law, let it go – Russi continued – But do we really have to be bad guys?“. Words in response to those of the first citizen who severely condemned the behavior of his fellow citizens and asked to make light on what happened: “It will be necessary to verify who supplied the pyric material and who implanted the battery,” he said.

The images of the celebrations were published shortly after on social media and soon went viral. In the video you can see people chasing mortaretti lined up as they explode. In the images there is also one police patrol present on site, in the Fantasia district, nicknamed Texas, but the agents don’t intervene.

The prefect of Foggia was immediately informed of the incident, Raffaele Grassi, who convened the Provincial Committee for the order late in the morning, at the end of which he ordered one intensification and control services in the neighborhood. In the meantime, investigators are investigating the videos disseminated on social media, from which useful elements could emerge to find out who organized the gathering and the explosion of the fires that, according to Russi’s son, are not dedicated to his father but they would be “only religious customs”.

