Fatal accident in the Negev: A driver crashed into a camel and was killed

A driver was killed tonight (Tuesday) while driving on Highway 222 in the Negev. The vehicle collided with a camel between the Tze’elim and the harnesses, and the driver’s death was determined by MDA officials. This is the same road that was killed five years ago by David Cohen in a car accident with a camel.

The initial report of the accident was received at MDA 101 hotspot in the Negev area at 20:20. MDA paramedics and paramedics called to the scene reported a 30-year-old man found dead – and determined his death. Police said an investigation was opened by a road accident examiner.

Firefighting and rescue teams from a fire and rescue station in Be’er Sheva were called to rescue the driver from the vehicle. On-site commander Erich Elimelech said: “This is a serious accident when a private vehicle collided with a camel and a trapped sleeper was killed inside its vehicle. The fire fighters are working to make a difficult and complex rescue.”

Killed 5 years ago on the same road. The late David Cohen and his family | Photo:

Courtesy of the family



According to data from the Green Light Association, 376 people have been injured in animal collisions over the past decade, 13 killed and 59 seriously injured. The data shows that in 2019, 22 people were injured in road accidents involving an animal and one person was killed.

Erez Kita, CEO of Green Light Association, said this evening: “Road accidents with animals have taken the lives of many and every year dozens of people are injured in these types of accidents. It is known that on the southern roads there is a problem of camel inventions in the vicinity of the road and many people have paid in their lives in recent years but nothing has been done to eradicate the phenomenon. It is easiest to blame the human factor, but the driver who travels at high speed and a hundred-pound camel breaks into the road does not really have much chance of surviving. It’s time to track down the camel owners and drive hard with them to send a clear and clear message that they will carry the consequences for their actions. ”

Eran Doron, head of Ramat Negev regional council, said: “This evening, unfortunately, we received a painful reminder that the problem of camels and farm animals on the southern roads has not yet been solved, and is a constant threat to the residents of the Negev and its commuters. These are not cut off from the sky. With increased enforcement, road lighting and better infrastructure, the following accident can be prevented. ”

Accident scene with a camel, archive | Photo:

Ilya Winter



“Unfortunately, a serious accident occurred today with a camel taking a life near where a similar accident plagued the life of the late David Cohen resident of Kfar Ratham,” he added. The family”.

Killed two years ago in a camel collision. Liel Almakys | Photo:





The Negev has known many accidents involving camel involvement in recent years, some of them fatal. In 2018, 13-year-old Liel Almakase was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a camel on Highway 40. Four other people were injured in the accident, including the mother of the seriously injured boy and his father. A camel on Route 40 where one person was lightly injured.

The driver’s death was determined at the scene | Photo:

MDA Operation Documentation



Previous data from N12 shows that from 2008 to 2015 no fewer than 7,151 complaints were made of incidents where camel strollers were seen on the roads: At the same time, more than 70 road accidents involving road animals and 4 people were killed due to this. At all these times, the prosecution closed the case for lack of evidence and decided not to prosecute the camel owners who backed the lives of passengers.

The Regavim movement this evening called on new Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster to immediately implement the “Camel Law”, which was passed on a third reading in the Knesset in summer 2018 but has not yet been fully implemented by the veterinary services. The law, prompted by David Cohen’s death, has set six months to begin a camel chip transplant process for their owners to locate.

