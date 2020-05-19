In Calabria the largest construction site in Italy

The third macrolotto of the new one will cost € 1.3 billion and 1,500 people for its constructiontrada statale 106, which from Taranto leads to Reggio Calabria through a path still in many places obsolete. What theconsiders his largest construction site started this morning, with the laying of the first stone in Francavilla Marittima, in the province of Cosenza, between Sibari and Roseto Capo Spulico, in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,. An expected event attended by, among others, the President of the Region, the CEO of Anas Spa,, the mayors of the eight municipalities that will be affected by the works. The work will be carried out by the Sjrio Consortium, made up of Astaldi (60%) and Salini Impregilo (40%) who make up the Webuild Group and will help to make the artery safer in the Calabrian stretch which is also the most dangerous.

With an extension of 38 km on two separate carriageways, it will be a further element of the integrated system between the Adriatic-Ionian-Tyrrhenian corridor and will allow you to quickly connect the Mediterranean Highway through the 534 “Cammarata e degli Stombi” state road to in Roseto Capo Spulico, favoring connections for Sibaritide, an area of ​​great historical and archaeological interest.

The new work also includes interventions aimed at the conservation and enhancement of the archaeological evidence of the Sibari area, as well as related works and environmental, social and territorial compensatory interventions.

The new route will cross the municipalities of Cassano Jonio, Francavilla Marittima, Cerchiara di Calabria, Villapiana in the first 18 kilometers, in the second stretch the municipal areas of Trebisacce, Albidona, Amendolara and Roseto Capo Spulico.

Minister De Micheli at the inauguration ceremony of the construction site.

Four junctions: Sibari, Cerchiara di Calabria – Francavilla, Trebisacce, Roseto Capo Spulico; 3 natural tunnels for a total length of 5 km; 11 artificial tunnels for 6 km; 15 between bridges and viaducts for a total length of 6 km. The completion of the work is estimated in August 2026. The third megalot of the 106, said Minister De Micheli, “is a strategic work that Italy cares about. This is a sign of concreteness today – he said the minister – and I am convinced that the future is not an already written destiny, but the destiny of Calabria is not already written: it depends on you, but I am here to tell you that it depends on us “.

The minister assures that other measures are in the pipeline for Calabria. “The port of Gioia Tauro is an absolute priority of the Ministry of Transport and – he said – I think of the airport plan, of the investments that we will make on the Calabrian ones, and it is important to give identity to that of Crotone – said the minister – and then I plan to finance the high-speed project between Salerno and Reggio: there will be a lot to discuss, but then someone has to decide. And we have decided that the project must be ready by the end of the year and in 2021 there will be funding for the the Sibari-Milan and the two pairs of trains between Reggio and Turin – concluded the minister – and from Reggio to Rome, even if the line is still the historical one, it will go in 4 hours and 10 just like between Turin and Rome “.

The CEO of Anas, Massimo Simonini, he recalled that in the region the road company invests a total of 3 billion 840 million. “Anas has never stopped, on the contrary – he added – it has contributed, with its presence on the road and highway network, to guarantee the movement of goods throughout the Peninsula, in an emergency. Today – he underlined – we open the Italy’s largest road construction site to create a modern infrastructure that will optimize the mobility of the area, with the aim of raising the level of safety, reducing travel times and also ensuring savings in fuel consumption and a decrease in emissions pollutants. ” For Governor Santelli, the event, in the current situation, has a particular significance: “A construction site starts after 20 years precisely coinciding with the so-called restart of Italy. We hope it has an auspicious meaning”.