New circular from the Ministry of the Interior on a 4-day street restriction!

In the statement made by the Ministry of the Interior, it was reminded that according to the “curfew” circular, many measures were taken and implemented since the appearance of the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic.

In the circular, it is stated that additional measures that can be taken to manage the risks that the Kovid-19 outbreak may cause in terms of public health during the Eid al-Fitr, are stated in the Presidency Cabinet gathered under the presidency of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Starting from Saturday, May 23, it was decided to apply curfew on May 24-25-26. ” expressions were included.

In the Circular, it is stated that the curfews of citizens who are within the borders of 81 provinces between the hours of May 22 and May 26, 00.00 will be restricted, and the following information is included:

“In order to minimize the effects of curfew restrictions on daily life, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits, market, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and nuts will be available until 23.00 on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22, prior to curfew. Market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and dried nut producers will be able to operate between 10.00-17.00 on Saturday, when there is a restriction, provided that our citizens (except those aged 65 and over and 20 years of age) are met and are not limited to driving ( Except for our disabled citizens), they can go to the nearest markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried nuts.

Between the same hours, grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits will also be able to sell to houses / addresses. Market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and dried fruits and online sales companies will be closed between May 24-26. On 23-26 May, bakery and / or bakery-licensed workplaces where bread production is made will only be open to the vendors that sell bread, as well as the workplaces where dessert production is made / sold. Only bread, bakery and desserts can be sold in these businesses. ”

“The supermarkets of the on-call fuel stations will be open”

In the circular, which was announced on 23-26 May, during the hours when the citizens could not go out, the workplaces that sold sweets could only sell to home / address, the following was recorded:

“On the occasion of the Ramadan Feast, on May 23-26, when the curfew is restricted, workplaces that carry out activities related to the production, transportation and sales of restaurants, medicines, medical devices, medical masks and disinfectants, public and private health institutions and organizations, pharmacies, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals, public institutions and organizations and enterprises necessary for the maintenance of compulsory public services (Airports, ports, border gates, customs, highways, nursing homes, elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, Emergency Call Centers, AFAD Units, Vefa Social Support Units, Migration Administration, PTT) will be determined by the Governorships / District Governorates, one for each 50 thousand inhabitants and one for every 50 kilometers on the intercity highway and if any, on the motorway. number Fuel station and tire repairers (Fuel stations that will be open under this article and tire repairers will be determined by drawing lots) and markets of duty fuel stations will be open.

Large plants and enterprises (such as refinery and petrochemical plants, thermal and natural gas cycle power plants) that operate strategically in the natural gas, electricity, oil sector, companies that distribute drinking water, drinking water, newspapers and kitchen tubes, animal shelters, animal farms and enterprises / firms that carry out activities such as animal care centers, emergency construction and equipment to increase the capacity of health services, provided that the place / location is authorized by the Provincial / District Hygiene Board, basic foodstuffs such as pasta, flour and bakery products, milk, meat, fish production, etc. the facilities that are produced and the companies that produce hygienic materials, especially paper, cologne, and the raw materials that will be needed for the production of these materials, domestic and international transportation (including export / import / transit passes) and logistics companies,

Production facilities that provide packaging to sectors such as hotels and accommodation, food, cleaning and medicine, large constructions and mines, whose employees are accommodated on the construction site / mining site, and whose construction or operation is in progress (under this article, construction and accommodation are permitted if they are within the same construction site area, Employees from another location are not allowed to come and those who stay on the construction site are not allowed to go to another place. The working area is limited only to the construction site / mining sites.) Newspaper, radio and television organizations and newspaper printing presses, which have been previously contracted / committed and must be grown within the specified time Agricultural credit cooperatives that sell fuel for agricultural purposes (plants provided that they prove their current obligations and comply with the mentioned conditions) and facilities that produce subject matter, goods, materials, products, tools and equipment. Businesses that sell agricultural products such as pesticides, seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, such as pesticides, seeds, seedlings, and fertilizers will be open for the wholesale of vegetables / fruits on May 23, Saturday, considering the needs of the agricultural activities. ”

“Those who have mandatory health appointments are exempted”

The circular included the exceptions as follows:

“Managers, officers or employees in the offices, enterprises and institutions to be open ‘in the heading number two of the circular, those who are in charge of ensuring public order and security (including private security officers), Emergency call centers, Vefa Social Support units, Red Crescent and AFAD’ those who are in charge, those who are involved in funeral burials (religious officials, hospitals and municipal officials) and those who will attend the funerals of their first degree relatives, those who are in charge of maintaining and eliminating malfunctions of transmission and infrastructure systems that should not be interrupted such as electricity, water, natural gas, telecommunications, / or those working in the transportation or logistics of materials (including cargo), domestic and international transportation, storage and related activities, elderly care home, nursing home, rehabilitation centers, children’s homes etc. employees of social protection / care centers will be exempt.

Those who have ‘special needs’ such as autism, severe mental retardation, down syndrome and their parents / guardians or companions, iron-steel, glass, ferrochrome industries and high-grade mine / ore melting furnaces and cold storage depots employees of the data processing centers of institutions, organizations and enterprises, which have a widespread service network, especially banks, in the departments of the departments (minimum), vegetable (rose, tea, fruit, cereals, cut flowers, etc.) and animal (milk, those who work in the production, irrigation, processing, spraying, harvesting, marketing, and transportation of meat, eggs, fish, etc., those who graze sheep and goats, beekeepers will be excluded. “

Blood and plasma donors are also exempt

In the service service of the members of the Animal Nutrition Group and the people who will feed the street animals, which are created within the scope of the circular numbered 7486 dated 30 April 2020, and those who distribute bread during the restraint period to meet the compulsory needs of their pets and restaurants, restaurants and dessert shops. It was emphasized that those on duty will be exempted from restrictions on Saturday, May 23, between 10.00-17.00, those who work in the services of markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and nuts, and those who will be in the service of the houses, those who have a mandatory health appointment, and those who will donate blood and plasma to the Turkish Red Crescent.

Those who are in charge of meeting the basic needs that will be required by those staying in collective places such as dormitories, hostels, construction sites, employees (workplace physicians etc.), veterinarians who are at risk of leaving their workplaces due to occupational health and safety, technical service provided that they are outside to provide service. The following information was included in the circular, which also mentioned that employees can go outside during the restriction:

“In addition, those who are constantly waiting for workplaces during the hours / days when the workplaces are closed, the personnel who will work on the weekend, Monday and Tuesday to carry out public transportation, cleaning, solid waste, water and sewerage, spraying, firefighting and cemetery services, so that the supply chain is not interrupted. Those who are in charge of the transportation, acceptance, storage and preparation of goods, materials and products in the markets after 7:00 am to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, when there is a curfew restriction, and after 18:00 on Tuesday, 26 May. No goods, materials or products can be sold under this article),

Our employees who are in the manufacturing and logistics of explosives used in mining, construction and other large investment projects, who are 65 years of age and over, on Sunday, 24 May, provided that they are limited to walking distance, comply with the social distance rule and wear masks, and If necessary, their accompanying persons will establish personal relations with their children within the framework of the court decision (provided that they submit the court decision), self-employed accountants, sworn-in financial advisers and those working with these professionals are exclusively available on Sunday, 24 May (first day of the holiday). including the mothers, fathers, spouses, children and siblings who will visit the graves of our saint martyrs, and their accompanying people, if necessary (will be provided by the governorships / district governorships upon request of the relatives of the martyrs). It is essential for all our citizens to stay in their homes except for.

“Travel permit documents will be valid for curfew”

In the Circular, it was stated that the travel permit documents will be valid during the curfew, and the necessary measures will be taken by the municipalities to ensure the public transportation of the public officials who are in charge of the establishment of the public order, especially health and safety.

In the circular, which was prepared by a commission to be established under the chairmanship of the governors and district governors with the participation of bakers’ room, local government, police and gendarmerie representatives for the purpose of regular bread distribution, the district / county bread distribution plan will be made in line with the plan. It was stated that the distribution regions (neighborhood / street / street scale) to which the workplaces are responsible and the vehicle lists that will serve for each distribution region will be determined.

In the Circular, it was emphasized that only Vefa Social Support Units could distribute bread apart from planning in this way.

In the circular, the following statements were used:

“On 24-26 May, when curfews are restricted, newspaper distribution will be made through the distribution vehicles of newspaper companies that will work as a ring, designated drinking water distribution dealers and Vefa Social Support Units (within this context, it is essential that the distribution of newspapers be made as a home delivery service). The distribution and sale of newspapers will be made through markets and grocery stores.The decisions regarding article (i) of this Circular No. 2 ‘Workplace, business and institutions to be open’ will be taken by the Provincial and District Hygiene Boards, on Thursday, May 21, at 22:00 at the latest.

Taking necessary decisions in accordance with the relevant legislation by the Governors / District Governors regarding these measures will not be challenged in practice and will not cause victimization. According to the relevant articles of the Law, the procedure will be applied in accordance with the condition of the violation, in particular to the administrative fine, in accordance with the 282th article of the General Sanitary Law. Necessary judicial proceedings will be initiated within the scope of Article 195 of the Turkish Criminal Code on the subject of criminal behavior. “