The government does the math without the host

Many categories of professionals are reckoning between April’s turnover this year with that of 2019 to access government financial aid. Unfortunately, what seemed obvious on the non-refundable contribution is not. Professionals enrolled in private social security institutions cannot access this measure. A cold shower for professionals with VAT number who will have to settle for the 600 euro bonus. In the Relief Decree not yet published it is stated that the contribution is recognized in favor of subjects carrying out business activities and self-employment and agricultural income, holders of VAT number, referred to in the consolidated text of income tax approved by decree of the president of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917.

Until a few days ago, the intentions of the government were very different because it was written: “a non-refundable contribution in favor of individuals with business income and self-employment, VAT holders”. In this way, the benefit would have been for everyone also for professionals with VAT number belonging to private social security institutions. Probably a few weeks ago they reckoned without the host. The deck is short and it was decided to remove many professionals from the provision so as not to weigh too much on the already asphyxial state coffers.

Who will have the non-refundable benefit

Beneficiaries must comply with this condition: the amount of turnover and fees for the month of April 2020 must be less than two thirds of the amount of turnover for the previous year. How much money will go into your pocket will be determined by applying a percentage. 20 percent should be confirmed for subjects with revenues or fees not exceeding € 400 thousand. Instead, 15% for subjects with revenues or fees of more than 400 thousand euros and up to one million euros. 10 per cent belongs to individuals with revenues or fees of over one million euros and up to 5 million euros. To sum up the cold shower for professionals with VAT number is served and you will not see any non-refundable contribution to your postal or bank account.