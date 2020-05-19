The genetic messenger to fight the virus: This is how the innovative vaccine will work for Corona

Here’s how the innovative development works against the Corona: After American Moderna announced that it had taken the first steps on the path to developing a vaccine for Corona, we looked at how exactly this vaccine, based on innovative technology – works.

Based on a “genetic messenger”.

And this is how it works: After a single virus from China’s first patients, genetic sequencing was performed within two weeks – a mapping of the entire new Corona virus genetic code. From this sequence, the code was extracted for the production of the “Chopstick” found on the virus envelope – a protein-shaped protein, SPIKE PROTEIN, which is the “thief’s key” – the crackle that allows the virus to infiltrate and control cells.

In Moderna Labs Put this specific code into a genetic molecule called mRNA – “delivery person”. This is what is injected into the body as a vaccine – and this genetic messenger is absorbed by cells in the immune system. These cells, which are attacked in the corona but “on dry”, begin to produce a large amount of the corona’s “chopstick” – and these are released into the bloodstream without being able to cause damage.

In the bloodstream, they encounter other cells that produce antibodies that can neutralize the “chopchick,” as is the case with a patient who is fighting and recovering. It is assumed that in the case of a true infection, these many antibodies will attack the “chopchick” on the real virus, neutralize it – and not allow it to enter the cells and harm us.

The company hopes to make rapid progress with the next stages of vaccine development | Illustration:

JHDT Productions, shutterstock



In the first part of the experiment, different doses were injected into 105 trials in different age groups. Importantly, the interim results came only from the 18-55 age group. With the low and medium doses producing antibodies above and beyond.

And there are also reservations: This unique technology has not yet matured into a approved vaccine in any of the eight other vaccines the company is developing for other viruses. In addition, research shows that these specific antibodies that circulate in the blood can produce an over-reaction, and in certain situations actually exacerbate the disease.

The next phase of vaccine development will begin very soon, with hundreds of participants. The third stage – with thousands of experimenters or even tens of thousands, will begin in July already. The US health authorities cooperate with Moderna, So it remains to be hoped that progress will be rapid.