between comfort, gold and anti-ballistic defense (PHOTO)

The Bandit, Abramovich’s Boeing: between comfort, gold and anti-ballistic defense

Airlines all over the world, due to the health emergency, cancel thousands and thousands of flights daily. Millions and millions of passengers remain on the ground and give up flying, but there are also those who do not have these problems. Between them,. The latter, renamed The Bandit, is the real jewel of the Russian oligarch collection. Abramovich bought it in 2004, just a year after buying Chelsea for £ 60 million. The jet had been ordered by Hawaiian Airline, but the airline suddenly canceled its order and the Russian businessman took advantage of it.

The Bandit is now located at Harrods Aviation at Stansted airport, ready to fly whenever the owner of the Blues wants to travel. But what’s so special about this Boeing? Comfort, luxury and safety. On board, as the Sun explains, there is a splendid banquet hall that can accommodate a maximum of 30 guests. In addition, a kitchen, an office, a meeting room and a bedroom with a double bed have also been installed on the jet. Every possible comfort for a man with a net worth of about 12 billion dollars. The interior is made of precious metals and precious wood, including chestnut and gold finishes. But, being one of the richest men in the world is not always that simple, you have to pay close attention to your safety. Abramovich knows this, and in this case too he does not mind the expense.

The Bandit has the same security system as Air Force One, the U.S. aircraft. Air Force of the President of the United States of America. The oligarch jet is therefore one of the safest planes on the planet. But to make matters worse, the Russian businessman also added an anti-ballistic system, which cost around £ 1.5 million. Furthermore, the Boeing 767-33A ER is equipped with the latest communication systems.