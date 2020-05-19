SHOCK 20 May current catalog! Housewares, cleaning and home textile products …

Two Hand Towels in Different Colors 12.95 TL Cotton Single Pike 24,95 TL Double Pique Made of Cotton 29.95 TL Combed Cotton Single Bed Sheet with Rubber 19.95 TL Double Elastic Combed Cotton Bed Sheet 21.95 TL Buldan Seat Cover with fringes on all sides 17.95 TL Thermo-based Women’s Men’s Casual Shoes 39,95 TL Large Suitcase made of ABS material, 2 years warranty 109 TL Medium Suitcase 99.90 TL Cabin Length Suitcase 89.90 TL My First Car is 39.95 TL Toy Business Machines, consisting of functional moving parts 12.95 TL Toy Pizza Set consisting of 20 pieces 19.95 TL 2-Packed Foam with Barbie, Hot Wheels and Great Wings license options 2.50 TL Gokidy Dart Throws 19.95 TL Enchantimals Baby 39.95 TL Paşabahçe Fairytale Tea Set 39.95 TL Paşabahçe Fairytale 3-Cups 14.95 TL Paşabahçe Fairytale Carafe 9,99 TL Paşabahçe Turkish Delight with 16 cm Leg 12.95 TL Steel Storage Container 16.95 TL Keramika Delta Pasta Plate 9,99 TL Keramika Kaşıklı Ada 5,99 TL Keramika Lotus Cookie 4.99 TL Amigo 250gr Cracked Walnut 17.95 TL Superfresh Puff Pastry Dough 7.95 TL Saray Vovo Toy Egg 2.75 TL Gardener Labne 10.50 TL Buy 1, get 1 for free. Heinz Ketchup 10.95 TL Buget Daily Dough 3.75 TL Lipton Ice Tea 4,40 TL and Second 50% Discount Aytaç Fermented Sausage with a normal price of 22.90 TL is only 11 TL for purchases of 25 TL and above. Bingo 3 kg Powder Detergent with a normal price of 19.90 TL is only 15 TL for purchases of 25 TL and above. Ariel Liquid Detergent 24.90 TL Rinso Concentrated Softener 7.95 TL Fairy All-in-One Dishwasher Tablets of 100 77.90 TL Cif All Surfaces 12.95 TL and Second 50% discount Foot Doctor Electronic Foot File 29.90 TL Cire Aseptine Foot Care Cream 6.95 TL Kral Şakir Children’s Perfume 17.90 TL Dermokil Lemon Flower Cologne 10.95 TL Variety of Sleepy 3 Jumbo Diapers 74.90 TL Pantene Argan Hair Care Oil 14,954 TL Elidor Pronounced Curls Care Cream 5 + 0 with discount only for 10,74 TL Hobby Energy Hair Gel 7,74 TL

The SHOCK current products catalog, which will be available between 20-26 May 2020, has been announced. Pantene Argan Hair Care Oil, Pantene 3MM Repair Hair Care Cream, Elidor 7/24 Prominent Curls Care Cream, Hobby Energy Hair Gel, Gliss Ultimate Oil Elixir Liquid Hair Conditioner, Gliss Bio-Tech Restore Shampoo 360 ml + Liquid Hair Conditioner 200 ml, 2 colors Hand Face Towel in different colors, Double Pike, Large Suitcase, Women Men Casual Shoes types, Gokidy Dart Throws, Paşabahçe Fairytale Caraf, Paşabahçe Fairytale Tea Set, Pasta Plate, Bingo 3 kg Powdered Detergent and many more products are included. Here are all the SHOCK current catalog products…