SHOCK 20 May current catalog! Housewares, cleaning and home textile products …

0
4



The SHOCK current products catalog, which will be available between 20-26 May 2020, has been announced. Pantene Argan Hair Care Oil, Pantene 3MM Repair Hair Care Cream, Elidor 7/24 Prominent Curls Care Cream, Hobby Energy Hair Gel, Gliss Ultimate Oil Elixir Liquid Hair Conditioner, Gliss Bio-Tech Restore Shampoo 360 ml + Liquid Hair Conditioner 200 ml, 2 colors Hand Face Towel in different colors, Double Pike, Large Suitcase, Women Men Casual Shoes types, Gokidy Dart Throws, Paşabahçe Fairytale Caraf, Paşabahçe Fairytale Tea Set, Pasta Plate, Bingo 3 kg Powdered Detergent and many more products are included. Here are all the SHOCK current catalog products…

  • Two Hand Towels in Different Colors 12.95 TL

  • Cotton Single Pike 24,95 TL
  • Double Pique Made of Cotton 29.95 TL
  • Combed Cotton Single Bed Sheet with Rubber 19.95 TL
  • Double Elastic Combed Cotton Bed Sheet 21.95 TL
  • Buldan Seat Cover with fringes on all sides 17.95 TL
  • Thermo-based Women’s Men’s Casual Shoes 39,95 TL
  • Large Suitcase made of ABS material, 2 years warranty 109 TL
  • Medium Suitcase 99.90 TL
  • Cabin Length Suitcase 89.90 TL
  • My First Car is 39.95 TL
  • Toy Business Machines, consisting of functional moving parts 12.95 TL
  • Toy Pizza Set consisting of 20 pieces 19.95 TL
  • 2-Packed Foam with Barbie, Hot Wheels and Great Wings license options 2.50 TL
  • Gokidy Dart Throws 19.95 TL
  • Enchantimals Baby 39.95 TL
  • Paşabahçe Fairytale Tea Set 39.95 TL
  • Paşabahçe Fairytale 3-Cups 14.95 TL
  • Paşabahçe Fairytale Carafe 9,99 TL
  • Paşabahçe Turkish Delight with 16 cm Leg 12.95 TL
  • Steel Storage Container 16.95 TL
  • Keramika Delta Pasta Plate 9,99 TL
  • Keramika Kaşıklı Ada 5,99 TL
  • Keramika Lotus Cookie 4.99 TL
  • Amigo 250gr Cracked Walnut 17.95 TL
  • Superfresh Puff Pastry Dough 7.95 TL
  • Saray Vovo Toy Egg 2.75 TL
  • Gardener Labne 10.50 TL
  • Buy 1, get 1 for free. Heinz Ketchup 10.95 TL
  • Buget Daily Dough 3.75 TL
  • Lipton Ice Tea 4,40 TL and Second 50% Discount
  • Aytaç Fermented Sausage with a normal price of 22.90 TL is only 11 TL for purchases of 25 TL and above.
  • Bingo 3 kg Powder Detergent with a normal price of 19.90 TL is only 15 TL for purchases of 25 TL and above.
  • Ariel Liquid Detergent 24.90 TL
  • Rinso Concentrated Softener 7.95 TL
  • Fairy All-in-One Dishwasher Tablets of 100 77.90 TL
  • Cif All Surfaces 12.95 TL and Second 50% discount
  • Foot Doctor Electronic Foot File 29.90 TL
  • Cire Aseptine Foot Care Cream 6.95 TL
  • Kral Şakir Children’s Perfume 17.90 TL
  • Dermokil Lemon Flower Cologne 10.95 TL
  • Variety of Sleepy 3 Jumbo Diapers 74.90 TL
  • Pantene Argan Hair Care Oil 14,954 TL
  • Elidor Pronounced Curls Care Cream 5 + 0 with discount only for 10,74 TL
  • Hobby Energy Hair Gel 7,74 TL



    • Source link
    http://www.haber7.com/guncel/haber/2976401-sok-20-mayis-aktuel-katalogu-zuccaciye-temizlik-ve-ev-tekstil-urunlerinde

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here