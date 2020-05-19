Persistent fever must alarm parents

BELLINZONA – Children can become infected with coronavirus. Despite all the reassurances to families and parents, the reality is this. It is also known, and it should not be overlooked, that the virus circulates much less among children than it does with adults and that the course of the disease is milder and milder. Nonetheless, there are conditions that could be related to Covid-19 that affect children, such as Kawasaki Syndrome. More and more cases are reported in Italy and the United States, and in late April one was also reported in Ticino.

This news alarms those with young children. But often the confusion is a lot. To try to clarify a little, we spoke with Dr. Lisa Kottanattu, Head of Pediatrics and infectious diseases specialist of the Italian Swiss Pediatric Institute.

Doctor, this virus appears to affect the youngest ones least. But isn’t that less tampons are made?

“It is true that few children have been tested, but even in countries where multiple swabs have been run and schools have not been closed, or have reopened before, the numbers are the same. From the start, the babies who presented a more complex course were still crawling. Now there has been a change in attitude and contact tracing is also being considered for children. And with the swabs made, for the moment, we had no surprises. In the pediatric emergency rooms of Ticino, about fifty were performed, all negative “.



Is it true that children do not infect adults, but take the virus from them?

«Children become infected, but they are safer than adults. Serious courses are rarer. But we don’t know anything about contagiousness. To say that schools are “Covid-19 incubators” is not possible based on today’s results. What we know is that so far children have always been infected by adults and not vice versa ».

On May 7, a 10-year-old boy was admitted to intermediate care and then transferred to Lausanne. Can you tell us something?

“It’s just that luckily he’s better.”

This news frightened many parents, especially in view of the opening of schools a few days later. Everyone thinks “he could have been my son” …

«The concern is legitimate. However, it must be remembered that we see these manifestations of this kind every year, at least 2 or 3 cases. They are hyperinflammatory syndromes that are triggered by a virus, a bacterium, an external “x” agent, and create an exaggerated immune system response in children who have a predisposition to do it. A causal link is not possible, even if there is certainly a temporal one “.

Cases of Kawasaki syndrome are heard everywhere, especially in Italy and the United States. A case also in Ticino. Is it possible to clarify?

«Let’s start by saying that Kawasaki syndrome is not contagious. It is a vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels generalized throughout the body. He has a preference for the coronary arteries of the heart. It presents with a feverish state that must last at least five days. We pediatricians are very trained in thinking about it and we look for symptoms and clues to confirm the diagnosis. Readers should understand that if the fever persists and the child is not well, it must be done by a pediatrician. The Ticino boy, however, is doing very well now ».

But is it Covid-19’s fault?

«Kawasaki syndrome certainly has an external stimulus. A causal link has not yet been proven for a specific virus. However, it is known that there is a genetic predisposition, for example the Japanese are more affected. ”

Can it be healed?

«The whole inflammatory process is self-limiting. After a while it disappears. They are fevers that last a couple of weeks, but without an early diagnosis and if left untreated, there could be long-term consequences on the arteries of the heart. The aim is to make the diagnosis quickly to start treatment and avoid future complications. If it comes right away, the baby heals. Regular checks are carried out in the first months, followed by cardiological checks. Of all the children we have followed here in Ticino since 2016, none have had long-term consequences for now “.

What age group does it affect?

«75% of Kawasaki are under 5 years old. But they can also be seen of older age, even teenagers. This is why it is important to go to the doctor in case of persistent fever ».

Finally, how has your job changed in this pandemic period?

«The work is a lot, it is not a simple period, but in pediatrics we are the” lucky part “at the moment. We are fortunate that children, for once, are not the problem of viral infections. We are usually more stressed during the winter, with flu and bronchiolitis. At the cantonal level, preparations were made for January. The exchange of clinical information with other countries affected before us was immediately optimal and important “.