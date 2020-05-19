Besiktas announced its new transfer on live broadcast

Experienced technician Mesut Bakkal, who worked Aytemiz Alanyaspor for a while, said that his former student Fabrice N’Sakala will be successful in Beşiktaş. Coach Mesut Bakkal announced the new transfer of Beşiktaş in the live broadcast he attended.
Mesut Bakkal, live broadcast guest of Salim Manav in Radyospor, “N’Sakala training discipline and a tremendous football player. Beşiktaş did a very good transfer. N’Sakala worked with Sergen Yalçın in Alanya. N’Sakala was a name that Sergen Yalçın also wanted. N’Sakala ‘ I think will improve its performance in Beşiktaş. Beşiktaş transferred a good football player ” used expressions.
On the other hand, Fabrice N’Sakala recently strengthened the transfer claims by sharing the image of one of his followers wearing the Beşiktaş shirt from his personal account.
