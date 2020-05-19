Besiktas announced its new transfer on live broadcast

Experienced technician Mesut Bakkal, who worked Aytemiz Alanyaspor for a while, spoke about his former student Fabrice N’Sakala.

Mesut Bakkal, live broadcast guest of Salim Manav in Radyospor, “N’Sakala training discipline and a tremendous football player. Beşiktaş did a very good transfer. N’Sakala worked with Sergen Yalçın in Alanya. N’Sakala was a name that Sergen Yalçın also wanted. N’Sakala ‘ I think will improve its performance in Beşiktaş. Beşiktaş transferred a good football player ” used expressions.

On the other hand, Fabrice N’Sakala recently strengthened the transfer claims by sharing the image of one of his followers wearing the Beşiktaş shirt from his personal account.