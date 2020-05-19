Streets: Two students from the school closed due to Corona were diagnosed as ill

Two students, attending the Navon Elementary School in Rehovot, were diagnosed with Corona patients. This is a school in which 87 students went into isolation after two teachers contracted the virus.

Recall last Friday, the Rehovot Municipality said a school’s educational staff member was infected in Corona: “After an investigation, it became clear that she had come in contact with 2 classrooms of 52 children. She also came in contact with educational staff, teachers and staff.” Another teacher who was infected was reported yesterday. In accordance with the instructions passed from the Ministry of Health, the children with whom the teachers came in contact and all school staff entered the isolation until next Wednesday, May 27. The school has been closed until this date.

Mayor Rahamim Malul said: “The Rehovot Municipality is conducting this event from the time of the discovery of its first teacher, and I want to reassure the parents of the school and the neighborhood that we will do everything possible to prevent further morbidity. We have insisted on doing tests for the students, and it turns out We have been right about the need for their existence. The danger of an outbreak hovers over the students in Israel if the government does not take additional precautions.

In the meantime, incoming Education Minister Yoav Galant has decided that all kindergartens and schools will open as of 7:30 am tomorrow. The minister’s decision was made following a tour in Netivot. “I found that the bottleneck, created from opening at 7:55, poses a health and transportation hazard, making it difficult for parents and educational staff,” he said. “I will continue to work to get the system back to normal as soon as possible.”

The Ministry of Health announced this evening that the number of victims as a result of the corona complications had increased to 278. Since last night, 2 patients have died, and 16 more people have been diagnosed with corona patients, thus increasing the total number of infected persons since the outbreak began to 16,659. In the past 24 hours, an additional 182 patients were healed, bringing the number of recoverers to 13,435.

The number of active patients initially dropped below 3,000, and is currently 2,946. The condition of 50 patients is poorly defined, of which 38 are connected to the ventilator. 42 patients are in moderate condition. The rate of infection is doubling the number of patients every 45 days.