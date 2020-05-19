Barcelona-Naples, “one shot” and Final Four: plan B for the Champions League! Partenopei penalized?

The executiveit will no longer meet on May 24, but on June 17: officially for formal reasons, that is, the delay of some cities in confirming their willingness to host the postponed European Championship, and questions of organizational commitments that overlap with those of football. These include Munich, Copenhagen (struggling with the organization of 3 stages of the Tour de France 2021) and Amsterdam (which will host the Awakenings Electronic Music Festival and an important theatrical festival between the end of June and the beginning of July next year ). In the meantime, Italy and the other federations that are late on the restart will therefore have a little more time (until June 17, precisely) to communicate to UEFA the dates, formats (including the playoff hypothesis) and how to end the championships. However, better protect yourself, and so the body chaired byin the next executive will discuss plan B to streamline the current cup formula in case of further delays. It being understood that the hope remains to be able to complete the Champions and Europa League without altering the formula.

The four returns of the round of 16 remained outstanding would then be played regularly, then off to the cuts: quarters in the dry competition plus Final Four in Istanbul, with two semi-finals in the single race and the final within 4 days. Total games: 11 and no more 17. Obviously all behind closed doors. The idea is to have the quarter-finals dry at the club with the best UEFA coefficient. A solution that would penalize Atalanta, 50th in the ranking and therefore behind any possible rival, and Napoli were to beat Barcelona, ​​16th in the ranking and only ahead of Bergamo and Leipzig. As for Juventus (5th place), if he were to overcome Lyon he would play away from home if he crossed Real, Atletico, Barca or Bayern, which precede him in the standings; at the Stadium in all other cases, being also better placed than two potential favorites such as Manchester City and PSG. The formula of the single race at home for those with the best coefficient would also extend to the preliminary summer rounds necessary to access the next season’s cups.