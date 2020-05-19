Barcelona-Naples, “one shot” and Final Four: plan B for the Champions League! Partenopei penalized?

Even Atalanta and Juventus could be penalized by the dry matches at home of the teams with the best ranking.
The four returns of the round of 16 remained outstanding would then be played regularly, then off to the cuts: quarters in the dry competition plus Final Four in Istanbul, with two semi-finals in the single race and the final within 4 days. Total games: 11 and no more 17. Obviously all behind closed doors. The idea is to have the quarter-finals dry at the club with the best UEFA coefficient. A solution that would penalize Atalanta, 50th in the ranking and therefore behind any possible rival, and Napoli were to beat Barcelona, 16th in the ranking and only ahead of Bergamo and Leipzig. As for Juventus (5th place), if he were to overcome Lyon he would play away from home if he crossed Real, Atletico, Barca or Bayern, which precede him in the standings; at the Stadium in all other cases, being also better placed than two potential favorites such as Manchester City and PSG. The formula of the single race at home for those with the best coefficient would also extend to the preliminary summer rounds necessary to access the next season’s cups.
