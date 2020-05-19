Oil peaks by 70%, but fuel drops slightly: what’s going on

Reopenings Phase 2, the list of activities divided by date: May 18, May 25, June 15

The collapse in oil prices recorded in recent months, which dropped to a peak of 70%, did not however coincide with a consistent drop in the fuel price at the pump, which in Italy has never fallen by more than -16%. The phenomenon is highlighted by Altroconsumo, which emphasizes that Italy is among the European countries where, in the last year, the full is more expensive.

The survey on the price of fuel

The May data confirmed the anomaly recorded in the past few months. And in view of the reopening of the main economic activities, the Association conducted a new survey on the cost of fuel, based on the prices recorded by the Fuel Price Observatory of the Ministry for Economic Development.

The study took into account three dates-symbol of the oil crisis, which had been in the center of Opec + summit and the consequent agreement on cutting production reached by the crude producing countries and by some members outside the cartel, primarily Russia. The first date considered is the January 16, 2020, because a few days before, on the 7th, the attacks on the extraction plants in the Middle East had contributed to raising the price of crude oil. The second date isApril 1, 2020, about a month after the start of the lockdown for the coronavirus emergency, which had plunged the price of oil. The last date taken into consideration is the May 13, 2020on the eve of the reopening and the resumption of travel.

Oil and gasoline, how much prices have gone down

Since January 16, 2020, the oil price has continuously increased record crash, which led to the listing of a barrel by 61.5 euros of January 16 ai 19 euros May 13, 2020.

Yet, the Association points out, this did not lead to the reduction in the consumer price that would have been expected. Since the beginning of 2020, in fact, in the face of a drop in the oil price of the order of 70%, there has been a reduction in the cost of the pump that has never exceeded 16%.

The reasons for the phenomenon

Why? One of the reasons is the tax component of the price of gasoline, significant compared to the final cost. But according to Altroconsumo, such circumstances can only partially explain the reasons for the phenomenon. Indeed, it must be stressed that too the industrial price of gasoline after taxes, it is falling at a decidedly slower pace than oil.

The European panorama

The European panorama also describes Italy as a tail light on the subject. Among the 27 EU countries, in fact, the boot oscillates between 24th and 25th positions in the ranking of states where the cost of fuel is higher: on average, we pay almost 20% more than the others. All this, recalls Altroconsumo, despite the fact that Italy is one of the major producers and exporters of fuel in the Old Continent.

Oil on the rise in the past few hours

In the last two days, however, the price of oil has seen a rise, hitting, albeit briefly, the highs of the last two months and recording an increase of over 8%. On May 19, WTI crude oil rose + 2.29% to $ 32.2 while Brent rose 0.29% to $ 34.91.