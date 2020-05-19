Tourism: unclear rules, wave of cancellations in Sardinia – Sardinia

<h2 class="news-stit">Ultimatum albrgatori, "sure answers within two days"</h2> </header> </p><div> <div itemprop="articleBody" class="news-txt"> <p>The countdown is running out: without immediate access rules, the tourist season in Sardinia is compromised. Regional Federalberghi, Confindustria and Confcommercio say so. And they ask for definite and definitive answers within two days. "If the access modalities to Sardinia are not established and made known now, we will also lose the possibility of working in July and at that point the damages will be irreparable, almost nobody would open more". At risk, they remember, the jobs of 80 thousand seasonal workers.

There are two urgencies: the definition of protocols and rules for the use of the structures and beaches and a clear institutional communication on the opening of Sardinia and on the methods of access. “For weeks, we have provided the President of the Christian Solinas Region with our ‘Safe Reception Protocol’, studied at national level with all operators and with expert virologists and epidemiologists – explain the three associations – These are immediately applicable measures but it is necessary to decide now: potential travelers are increasingly confused and dismiss Sardinia for the lack of clarity on the rules to follow. The small movement of reservations that has started in recent days has already stopped and cancellations start again, hundreds arrive every day “.

The appeal launched in recent days by Federalberghi, Confindustria and Confcommercio has received over 50 thousand adhesions. Among these, all Sardinian airports, 532 hotels – from the smallest to the most important Sardinian hospitality groups (about 80% of the island’s beds) -, owners of holiday homes, workers, restaurateurs and bar owners, artisans in the food and manufacturing sector, agricultural businesses, the food and dairy sector. Many messages from emigrants and also from many tourists who expressed the desire to choose Sardinia for their holidays, and for this reason to have undergone certain rules for entry.