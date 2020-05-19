LIVE MN – Coronavirus, Spadafora: “Ok group workouts. May 28 the decisive day”. Gravina: “decisive step”

The president of the AIC Damiano Tommasi spoke to Rai Sport about the restart of team training authorized by the CTS (and then by the government) and in general of the public discussion on the situation of the Serie A: “The caution is being using on the subject of shooting football? Prudence above all, certainties are needed from a medical point of view. The times we expect and need, however, do not coincide with those of science, we hope to be able to accelerate in the coming weeks. We asked that there be a control body that can give everyone the same security guarantees. How many weeks of training will it take? At least 4, although some think about 6 weeks. Let’s say that at least 4 are needed to avoid accidents. June 13 or June 20, which is the most credible date for the restart of the championship? We do not set limits if we want to be able to start again, the 4 weeks for training must not be a problem, on the contrary let’s see them as necessary to get back in shape and avoid injuries. The players are looking forward to returning to the pitch. ”

19.55 – “The validation of the protocol on collective training is a decisive step in the path of restarting football in Italy”: says the president of the Football Association, Gabriele Gravina, commenting on the positive opinion of the technical and scientific committee that starts collective training and announcing that the FIGC medical commission is already working on the protocol for the start of the championship. “I have expressed to the minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, and to the minister of health, Roberto Speranza, my satisfaction and that of the federation for their willingness to compare and the effective collaboration that led to the achievement of this important result”. (HANDLE).

18:45 – Vincenzo Spadafora, minister for youth policies and sport, spoke to the microphones of Rai 2 about the protocol on collective training validated today by the Technical Scientific Committee: “It seems to me excellent news, so the training can resume. The FIGC has been available to revise the first proposal, so this certainly helped. There are clarifications on the quarantine times of the players that should prove positive, hoping that it does not happen. It is recommended again that the need for tampons does not go to affect needs With the new protocol, the initial self-isolation of the players is avoided, in order to allow all teams, even those that do not have an adequate facility for the withdrawal, to train. No to the team quarantine in case of positive? Exactly, today the situation allows us to be able to review the rules in an improving sense. At a time when everyone Italians have lighter conditions of restart, it is right that even the world of football has the same chance to recover safely. I’m glad to give good news. I summoned a meeting on May 28th at 3pm with the president of the FIGC, Gravina, the president of the Lega Serie A, Dal Pino and all the components of the Lega. I believe that for that date we will have all the data, also from the health point of view, to decide if and when the championship will restart. Playoffs idea? First of all, I am realizing that it is not just me who changes my mind, but many do it. UEFA too. The format is rightly decided by the federations. I think the important thing is to start the championship, if you start, to end it. I accused of being against football? Blocking everything would have been the impulse choice to make at a time in the country where we counted the dead. I also reacted harshly because I was asked three weeks ago, at a time when there were full intensive therapies, to immediately decide the date of resumption of the championship. I found this shameful and there was no motivation. All the big industries have had to deal with this situation and stand still this week. Now that the country is restarting safely, it is right that it should also be so for football and all sport. At first it bothered me that they said I was against football, now I find it fun with everything we are doing for football and for sport in general. I understand the speculations, but they are part of the imagination “.

18.10 – As every day, the Lombardy region has issued the regional bulletin concerning the Coronavirus emergency. There are 462 new positives against 14,918 swabs while 54 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. 167 people recovered on the last day plus 8 drops in ICU and 56 not in ICU.

18:05 – As every day the Civil Protection has issued the national bulletin concerning the Coronavirus emergency. These are today’s data, with the difference compared to 24 hours ago in brackets:

• Currently positive: 65.129

• deceased: 32.169 (+162, + 0.5%)

• Dismissed / Healed: 129,401 (+2,075, + 1.6%)

• Hospitalized in Intensive Care: 716 (-33, -4.4%)

• Buffers: 3.104.524 (+63.158)

Total cases: 226.699 (+813, + 0.4%)

17:47 – The green light was awaited and the green light has arrived. According to what Repubblica.it reports, in fact, the Scientific Technical Committee would have approved the two-hand written protocol by the medical advisors of the FIGC together with the Serie A League to allow group training to clubs. The text would have been validated, albeit with some clarifications. The new protocol should allow clubs to bypass the two-week quarantine for the entire team if one of the players is found positive at Covid-19. To ensure that the group remains healthy, swabs will be made frequently and in advance to all players. In case of positivity, however, the infected player will be isolated at home while the rest of the group should spend a 14-day quarantine in the sports center, in retreat.

17:23 – The Premier League has issued a press release on the situation relating to the Coronavirus emergency in the top English league: “The Premier League can confirm today that between Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May 748 people were tested for Covid-19 between players and members of the club staff. Of these, six were found to be positive divided into three teams. Players or staff members found positive will have to self-isolate for 7 days. ”

15:50 – Premier Giuseppe Conte intervened this afternoon during the 73rd WHO General Assembly to give Italy’s testimony in the fight against COVID-19. “This virus has changed our lives,” said Conte who spoke of the emergency facing our country, the first in Europe to be heavily affected by the coronavirus. “In March we had to take drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus and after two months the epidemiological data are encouraging and confirm that our efforts and sacrifices have paid off.”

Now Italy has entered phase 2: “But we maintain – said Conte – rigorous safety measures for and continue to strengthen our health infrastructure. We are entering ‘Phase 2’ with moderate optimism and a sense of responsibility”. Conte then focused on the vaccine issue and launched an appeal: “Italy wants to strengthen the role of the WHO and nobody is left behind on the vaccine. Since the first Italian request for an international alliance to combat COVID-19, together with WHO, we launched the ACT Tools Accelerator, a global platform to accelerate efforts for a vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic tools and ensure universal and fair access to these life-saving treatments. We shouldn’t leave anyone behind. ”

15:25 – The Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, gave an interview to Italpress on the possible resumption of Serie A: “We all hope that the championship can start again as soon as possible but at the moment there are no certainties, as also said by Prime Minister Conte. If the curves of the contagions will go down again we can confirm the expected date for the restart but we have to get there gradually, moving with prudence and responsibility. of positivity among the players a further stop could have a decisive impact on the continuation of the matches, for this reason we are considering all the possible solutions validated by the doctors. The goal we must achieve is not only to restart the championship, but to get it to end. If things go well, will the protocol change? Of course, but not now we have to let our guard down, since we are not sure of the evolution of the virus. This is why we have chosen to proceed gradually. A setting taken from the first moment and which we are continuing to keep. If the data is encouraging, we can think of adopting less stringent rules, vice versa we will necessarily have to do the opposite “.

15:00 – UEFA president Aleksnder Ceferin says Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas sent a letter to French parliamentarians to reiterate that UEFA’s August 3 deadline was only a recommendation and not an official constraint. In Le Parisien, Ceferin wrote a letter addressed to the number one of the OL: “The dates of 20 July (for the associations ranked from 16th to 55th in the UEFA ranking) and 3 August (from 1st to 15th have been mentioned in the presentations made during the meetings with secretaries and presidents of the 55 UEFA affiliated associations on 21 April and in the meetings between working groups. However, during these meetings, we have always mentioned that these dates are only recommendations, provisionally formulated and unofficial. ” A declaration which consequently extends not only to French football but which involves the whole European panorama, including the Italian one.

13:54 – Umberto Calcagno, vice president of the Italian Football Association, gave an interview with L’In Inquiry. These are his main words: “The truth is that all of us, in concert with the clubs, Figc, Government and experts, are doing everything possible to make a concrete restart. However, we have to deal with the virus. Time plays a fundamental role and it is also closely linked to the discussion of the resumption of the championship. There is often talk, rightly, of the epidemiological curve. And it is the same that we must stick to. We must be responsible. Thinking that we can keep the team team permanently closed after these two months of lock-down is unimaginable. In fact, I will say more. Today as today, even the withdrawal of two weeks would not make sense without a certain date of resumption of the matches. The real problem is the management of the quarantine. Without forgetting the difficulties on the part of the clubs in finding accommodation. Some A clubs have realized this by noting everything. June 13 for the A and June 20 for the Serie B? I’m not in love with the dates but it is clear that this will be the decisive week ”.

12:35 – The rags fly between the TV and the Serie A. To reconstruct the story, the newspaper ‘Il Giornale’ today on newsstands, which talks about the story that will inevitably end up in court. The last meeting between the CEO of the Lega De Siervo and the representatives of the TV (Sky, DAZN and Img) ended with nothing done and the Serie A clubs are ready to start the order for payment because they are not money from the third installment arrived. Sky does not want to pay and treat the reduction even in the event of a restart. DAZN, on the other hand, is ready to pay if the championship starts again.

12:11 – UEFA, which is waiting for answers from individual associations but has expanded its time, is also working on a medical protocol for the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League. According to Tuttosport, the starting point will be that of the only major championship that has already started playing again: the Bundesliga. The European protocol should therefore be very similar to the German one, for example with the provision of the isolation of the individual player, and not of the whole team group, in case of new infection.

12:00 – Playoffs yes, but not hyper-enlarged. The idea teases federal president Gabriele Gravina, who, thanks to the help of UEFA and the government, could change the format of the championship without major repercussions, and in this way he believes it is easier and more useful to complete it. How many teams? Yesterday, rumors had spread about a maxi-playoff championship that would have involved 12 teams. According to Il Messaggero, however, the intention would be to have only the top four participate, also because no one would ever accept to put the Champions League at risk. As for the playouts, six would be playing for salvation: not very simple, given that Torino have one point less than Udinese, but also with one game less. Where would they play? Probably in the center-south. Having said that, in any case, there is an alternative and not the main way to complete the season.

11:01 – The three-way meeting between Giuseppe Conte, Gabriele Gravina and Paolo Dal Pino risks slipping further. If yesterday spoke of Wednesday as a possible date for a summit that will still be decisive, for the country and not only for football, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the premier could still postpone the summit with the top of the football. A wait-and-see choice linked to the necessary analysis of the trend of the epidemiological curve: if in this sense there will be comforting news, the Government would in fact be more inclined to make concessions. The date of June 13 for the resumption of Serie A, in any case, remains in a strong balance: the suspension of the championships decided yesterday is a due act, but the passage of time complicates things. And, starting again later, the risk is that of having to give up the Italian Cup.

10:48 – Waiting for the response of the Scientific Technical Committee on the Serie A protocol sent to Minister Spadafora over the weekend. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the review of the measures should take place today, after a postponement because government consultants have had to face an agenda flooded with other issues. The main problem remains related to what to do in case of a new infection by a player: with two weeks of quarantine for the whole team, the risk of stopping again would be very high. And it is something that everyone wants to avoid. But it is not certain that the CTS, which has so far been on the point, is willing to shorten the time or completely rule out the possibility of a quarantine for the entire team group.

10:36 – Milan, respecting the protocol, is preparing to return to normal, to the daily life of a football team. As La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, from tomorrow the players will have lunch in Milanello divided into two groups. There will be no table service to avoid close contacts, but self-service with single portions. Also tomorrow the men of Pioli will carry out a double training, as always divided into two sessions, both in the morning and in the afternoon. In addition, tampons will begin to be made.

10:24 – “The Minister of Sports Spadafora said four different things on four different occasions … I hope there is no prejudice, because football keeps the suburban pitches in our cities and if it does not start again, that risks closing the pitches of the children. ” So the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora on Radio1 Rai, at the request of an opinion on the government’s willingness to restart football. “The football system moves four billion euros and employs around 50 thousand people, who bring home 1000 euros a month if that’s okay,” said Salvini. (HANDLE).

10:12 – In an assembly attended by 194 countries around the world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about the reopening. These are his words: “The virus is fast and fatal and we must treat it with attention and respect. Some countries are now considering how to ease the restrictions to avoid paying an even heavier social and economic toll but, moving too quickly, the risk it is real to hinder their recovery. Most of the world’s population is still in danger, the risk is high and the road is still long. The countries that are better off are those that have applied all the measures, but there is no simple solution to get out of it. N a panacea or a unique approach for everyone “.

09:23 – “Serie A, the playoff idea is rekindled”. This is the high-cut title of the first page of the newspaper Il Messaggero. The FIGC – reads on page 29 -, as per Dpcm, prohibits events until June 14th. Gravina thinks about the format change: four teams for the Scudetto and six for salvation. Today the Technical Scientific Committee decides on the new protocol.

09:11 – Today’s edition of the newspaper Il Mattino dedicates a title on the front page to Serie A: “Long times for the restart and the playoffs come back”. Championships blocked by the FIGC until June 14 after the last Dpcm. The times – reads inside – are getting longer and the party in favor of “plan B” in Gravina is growing.

08:49 – Through the microphones of TG3, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza took stock of the situation a few hours before the start of Phase 2: “What we see are data confirming that the lockdown has worked. The huge sacrifices made by women and men of this country and the very rigorous measures that we have taken have led to a different photograph of the previous weeks. However, we must not think that the battle is won, we still need great caution and we need to respect the indications and good habits that we have taken in recent weeks. It does not take much to go back and frustrate what has been done so far, therefore forward, we reopen, start again but with great judgment and great attention. The meter away, the mask, the avoidance of gatherings are rules that we must absolutely keep if we don’t want to waste the advantage gained in these weeks “.

08:37 – “Let them play”, is the opening title chosen by Corriere dello Sport on newsstands today. “Restart, the green light of virologists and sports doctors. From Pregliasco to Gismondo, scientists take sides”, writes the well-known sports newspaper of the capital. But the situation remains uncertain: “Football is suspended, the word to the government”, CorSport stresses on the front page. “The FIGC – reads – has extended the stop to the championships until June 14 as required by the decree. But we are working to start again on that weekend”.

***** TUESDAY MAY 19 *****

18:07 – As every day the civil protection has issued the national bulletin concerning the Coronavirus emergency. These are the data:

• Currently positive: 66,553

• Deceased: 32,007 (+99, + 0.3%)

• Discharged / Healed: 127,326 (+2,150, + 1.7%)

• Intensive care patients: 749 (-13, -1.7%)

• Pads: 3.041.366 (+36.406)

Total cases: 225,886 (+451, + 0.2%)

17.48 – Below are the data of the Coronavirus emergency in Lombardy dating back to the last twenty four hours:

Buffers carried out: +5.078

Total positive: +175

Healed: +873

Intensive care: -3

Hospitalized (Non T.I.): +2

Deaths: +24

17.18 – UEFA, the Executive Committee meeting is postponed. May 25 will no longer be a binding date – As we announced in recent days, UEFA has decided to postpone the aut-aut for the conclusion of the championships that was scheduled for May 25 and for this reason has decided to grant Federations and Leagues further time before giving a definitive response. “UEFA – reads – announced today that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for May 27, has been postponed to June 17, 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points concerning a small number of venues. proposals for the reorganization of UEFA EURO 2020 next year “. In reality there is also more. The decision is also reconciled, as mentioned, with the requests of the Federations and Governments which today, one week from May 25, still have no clear idea of ​​the restart. And they want to avoid making a hasty decision within seven days.

17.10 – Greece, the championship restarts on June 6th: championship hounds and relegation will be played – The Greek championship will start again on June 6th. This is the decision of the Hellenic Football Association, after the nation responded well to the Coronavirus with only 163 deaths out of 2834 confirmed cases. The regular season was over, so only the Scudetto poule (10 games) and the relegation (14) will be played.

16.48 – Premier League, green light to training from tomorrow. Small Group Sessions Admitted – Premier League clubs can return to training tomorrow. This is what the top league clubs voted for. The teams will therefore be able to follow the sessions in small groups. Recall that football in England has been suspended indefinitely since April 3 while the last Premier League game dates back to March 9.

15:40 – “We do not accept the criminal responsibility they want to give us. We should be the legal responsible for the possible positivity of a footballer. We are non-bodyguard doctors, our responsibilities have always been taken”. To speak is Enrico Castellacci, president of the Italian football doctors association, interviewed by ‘Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli’. We have filed a legal notice in which we inform the sports and health authorities how paradoxical it is to create this unique figure of responsibility of the sports doctor “. Castellacci said he was in favor of the German model, but on condition that the German model is followed: “Serie A should take example from the Bundesliga if it wants to start the championship, but above all if it wants to end it. The FIGC table meets tomorrow and as usual we football doctors were not invited. We know our responsibilities perfectly, but the clubs, institutions, occupational doctors and footballers must also take them, signing papers declaring that they follow the guidelines, then we will also do our part. ”

14:27 – “The date of June 13 for the resumption of football and the whole world of sport seems plausible to me. We have a month of time, and therefore two other fifteen, that is two periods of possible incubations and manifestations of symptoms of Covid 19 to find the best solutions “. So Francesco Vaia, health director of Spallanzani in Rome and among the experts who support the FIGC medical-scientific commission. “The opening of sport is the signal of a country that starts again, but it must be done safely – adds Vaia -. We will definitively defeat the virus with the appropriate therapies and with the vaccine,” he concludes. (HANDLE).

13:45 – The Scottish Premiership announced today that clubs have unanimously believed that the championship cannot continue. For this reason, the 2019-20 season is to be considered definitively ended. Therefore, Celtic was crowned champion of Scotland. This is the 51st hoops title, the ninth in a row. Another verdict decreed the relegation of the Hearts in Championship.

12:13 – According to the Corriere della Sera edition on newsstands this morning, among the proposals that have been made by Serie A companies to be included in the new protocol there is also that of establishing an independent figure to control the outcome of the tampons .

11:49 – Serie A against the government. But also, in part, against the FIGC. Against these days, which have led to a new protocol sent today to the Technical Scientific Committee, rumors and rumors filter also related to the frictions between the top football and the Football Association. Specifically, explains La Stampa, the clubs of the top league would be quite annoyed towards the head of the FIGC medical commission, Dr. Zeppilli, who would have defended the hypothesis of maxi-withdrawals, considered impractical by doctors and companies to the last Serie A. A clash that now awaits the last answer: that of the Government and its consultants.

11:48 – “A dream May, when we were kings. Thirty years ago the en plein in the European cups”. This is the “nostalgic” title of La Stampa in its sports section in remembrance of the unique venture in 1990 30 years ago: “For over two months we have remained old football, between birthdays and round-figure anniversaries of this damned spring of too many deaths and zero sport. Better than nothing, the return of the Bundesliga. Our ball, however, will have to live on memories for a while longer. Might as well rekindle the best. The top of what was “the most beautiful in the world.” Three eurocoppe won out of three: a unique feat, unrepeatable after 1999 with the end of the Coppa Cup. Sampdoria, Juventus and Milan, in order. Just 30 years ago: 1990, and it was May “.

11:36 – In the latest government decree, all sporting events are prohibited until June 14: Serie A, which in the League’s plans could have started again on the 13th, would therefore slip to June 20. This was reported by the edition of Repubblica on newsstands this morning.

11:24 – “Record Bundesliga, but chaos in Serie A. Postponements and matches have been postponed”: this is the headline of Il Giornale, which explains that the collective training sessions of the Serie A teams will not resume today. in Italy, the technical scientific committee’s approval for changes to the protocol is awaited.

11:20 – New comparison tables. Or maybe clash. Today, La Repubblica writes, Serie A clubs will meet with broadcasters (Sky, DAZN, IMG). On the plate, the latest installment of the TV rights of the current season. TVs ask for discounts, the maximum league is not available and, without payment, promises payment orders.

11:03 – In the end it will be up to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to undo the last knots with a political act and decide the fate of the restart of Serie A. Driven by political pressures coming from both the majority and the opposition, the Premier has understood that only with a strong act and he has already confided to the people closest to him that a solution will be found, perhaps taking inspiration from Merkel and Germany, which has studied carefully during this weekend of recovery. Conte wants to avoid the risk that football may even decide the fate of the government, a scenario analyzed and taken into consideration given the global attention on the issue in question. The head of government will also have to deal with the FIGC, given that Gravina hopes to be able to meet him before Wednesday’s council which will be crucial to understanding the present and future of the Italian championship. To report it is the Corriere dello Sport.

11:00 – For the resumption of collective training, the main issue to be resolved is always the question concerning the quarantine: in the corrections to the protocol sent by the Serie A clubs to Minister Spadafora we ask not to send the whole team to quarantine, but to isolate the positive and send the rest of the group into retreat. This was reported this morning by Corriere della Sera who explains that this applies both to training and to the eventual resumption of the championship.

10:47 – “You can play, perhaps trying to risk as little as possible. In order to do this, those famous guidelines that have been talked about for months and that never come out in a concrete way must finally be proposed. They must be guidelines which can be applied, otherwise they are just waste paper. Unsuitable protocols have been made so far. We look forward to these protocols. ” So the prof. Enrico Castellacci, president of the Medici del Calcio Association, speaking on Radio Anch’io lo sport, on RadioRai. “It would have been better, to carry on this process and without bureaucratizing – he explains – a single table, with members of the Government, of the FIGC, of ​​the Medical-Sports Federation and of the Medical Association of football. It is inconceivable and paradoxical that the responsibility is given only to the doctor. The doctor, the civil and criminal liability, has it in the professional DNA. The players, who should sign a sheet in which they follow the guidelines. It’s not that the doctor can check everything. He’s right. those who say that players cannot be forced to a further quarantine will have to be made more responsible, trying to be a little more flexible and entering into German logic, not that of quarantine in the case of a Covid-19 “. “Start again on June 13th? I think we can do it, but only if decisions are finally made. It is essential to know a start date to plan the training sessions. I think we can start again and I hope so”, he concludes. (HANDLE).

10:46 – “No group training, Serie A awaits the government”. This is the title on page 37 that La Stampa dedicates to the resumption of group training: “After the rejection of the retreats, more swabs and serological tests are proposed; today the opinion of the Scientific Committee. We start again from the individual sessions, with the exception of Parma which has chosen to go into retreat. ”

10:22 – “The proposals of the League of A: no withdrawal and isolated positive”. This is the title on page 5 that Tuttosport dedicates to the new protocol on the basis of which Serie A will restart: “Modified the Figc protocol with the contribution of Nanni and Casasco. The players return home. If there is a case, we train in any case”.

10:00 – The Football League yesterday responded to government requests by presenting the document, shared with the FIGC and the medical commission, with the new training protocol in one afternoon. A document that will be analyzed by Spadafora and the CTS in the next 3-4 days, with an accelerated process that aims to obtain the green light for collective training. There will be no group closed as required by the protocol rejected last week by clubs and players. Players will be able to go back to sleep at home, even if it means increasing the rate of swab checks every four days. The biggest news, however, relates to any new cases of positivity to Coronavirus: if a player were found positive, he would be immediately isolated, while the team should isolate themselves in an ad hoc structure for two weeks with even more frequent swabs but also with the possibility of continuing to train. Today the teams will be able to continue training in the same way as last week, therefore without particular news and always individually. The CTS, however, will meet today and the first go-ahead for training sessions involving small work groups could arrive while observing the distance of two meters between the various players. To report it is La Gazzetta dello Sport.

09:58 – “Serie A, still no group training. In the meantime, the Bundesliga is making record plays.” This is the title in cut on the first page of Il Messaggero on newsstands this morning: “No armored retreat but if there is a positive the whole team closes in retirement. Or better as expressly written in the new protocol” from that moment, all the others members of the team group will be subjected to fiduciary isolation at an agreed structure. “Which in most cases will be the sports center. Listen to records for the resumption of the German championship, even if for some it is not real football”.

09:35 – “Workouts postponed” is the title chosen by Corriere della Sera to open its sports section today. Still too many knots to untie, the Serie A teams go on with their individual work. For the moment, matches and contacts are prohibited. Il nuovo protocollo va ancora approvato. Lo scoglio resta la quarantena con positivi Spadafora: “I giocatori sono preoccupati”. L’Udinese: “Ripartire il 13 giugno è follia”.

09.23 – L’edizione odierna del Quotidiano Sportivo titola così questa mattina sulla Serie A: “Allenamenti collettivi slittati a domani: ‘Manca l’ok del Cts'”. Per il momento, le squadre del massimo campionato italiano non possono riprendere gli allenamenti collettivi in quanto devono attendere l’ok del Governo e del Comitato tecnico scientifico sul nuovo protocollo.

09.11 – “Bundesboom. Ma in Italia è caos” scrive il Corriere dello Sport in apertura, quest’oggi. Il ritorno del campionato tedesco regista notevoli picchi di audience in tutto il mondo. Anche da noi mezzo milione di spettatori. Ieri il 2-0 del Bayern firmato Lewandowski. Intanto la Liga e il calcio turno provano a ripartire. In Serie A però è ancora caos. Allenamenti e quarantena: la Serie A in un vicolo cieco. Le norme contenute nel nuovo decreto del governo impediscono la ripresa degli allenamenti collettivi. La FIGC invia a Spadafora il protocollo modificato e la parola torna al CTS.

08.59 – Dopo il giorno di riposo concesso ieri da Pioli, oggi il Milan torna al lavoro e a Milanello si rivedrà anche Rade Krunic, il quale riprenderà ad allenarsi individualmente insieme al resto del gruppo milanista. A riferirlo è questa mattina La Gazzetta dello Sport.

08.36 – Nelle scorse ore, i club di Serie A hanno fatto delle correzioni al procollo per la ripresa degli allenamenti collettivi e lo hanno girato alla FIGC, che a sua volta ha inviato il tutto al ministro dello sport Spadafora: come riferisce questa mattina il Corriere della Sera, tra domani e mercoledì è attesa la risposta dal Comitato tecnico scientifico.

08.24 – “Allenamenti rinviati. Ma il calcio ha un piano in tre punti chiave per il sì del governo” scrive La Gazzetta dello Sport in prima pagina, quest’oggi. Nuovo protocollo FIGC all’esame del CTS ma il Parma rompe il fronte e sceglie il ritiro. Quarantena: con un positivo, giocatore in isolamento e squadra in ritiro per due settimane. No clausura: niente ritiri blindati, tutti a casa dopo l’allenamento. Tamponi: ogni 4 giorni test per tutti i componenti della squadra.