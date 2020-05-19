“He is pissed ** and offended by the relaunch decree”, the voice from the Quirinale – Libero Quotidiano

“To say that Mattarella is inc *** is a mere understatement.” He writes it Dagospia, according to which the President of the Republic did not like at all the fact that, six days after the announcement with great pomp of Giuseppe Conte, the revival decree and the promised 55 billion are not yet there. Other than “firepower”, the government has misfire, so much so that companies have also been able to lay off employees for two days, given that Cura Italia has expired and the relaunch has not yet been published in the Official Journal. For the General Accounting there is no economic coverage, while for Sergio Mattarella the fact that the decree was announced by the premier without his signature is a rude one. “More – he writes Dagospia – offense. It’s okay to sign it the next day, but here six days have passed. And we go back to the ancient bubo of this country, a bubo that the pandemic has definitively erupted: the bureaucracy “.



