Coronavirus: Meloni, ‘France and Germany make super state and remember who is in charge’

Rome, 19 May (Adnkronos) – “Yesterday Merkel and Macron met in what is the Aachen agreement, which is basically a bilateral agreement between France and Germany in which France and Germany make the super state and agree on everything before talking to the rest of Europe. Just to remind us that they are in charge, they met yesterday and made this proposal on the Recovery Fund. ” This was stated by Giorgia Meloni, president of Fratelli d’Italia, guest of ‘Fuori dal coro’ aired tonight on Retequattro.

“While Gentiloni had said that this recovery fund should have been one thousand and six hundred billion – added the leader of Fdi – yesterday Merkel and Macron tell us that it is 500 billion and therefore we are very far from the funds that were promised us. Before to say how nice I would like to know what we are talking about, how it is financed, what our share is and what are the conditions for accessing these funds “.