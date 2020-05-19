Maturity, security protocol, agreement with unions: what to do with 55-year-old workers or pathologies, ATAs will not have to sanitize

There was a document shared between trade unions and the Ministry regarding the security protocol for conducting state II grade exams in attendance. He will not sign the Teachers Guild

The agreement provides for activation at the level of educational institutions, as required by art. 22 of the CCNL Education and Research in force. The indications contained in the document of the Scientific Technical Committee will be implemented in all examination sites.

A dedicated help desk service for educational institutions will be activated: for this purpose, a toll-free number 800903080 will be active from May 28, from 9:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 18:00 with front-office functions.

A permanent national table will also be activated, composed of representatives of the Ministry and trade union organizations, with functions to verify the implementation of the technical scientific document at school institutions. A permanent working table will also be set up in each regional school office for coordination between the national permanent table and educational institutions.

The Permanent National Table verifies that the examinations are carried out safely, also taking into account the trend of the contagion curve in each Region.

The Ministry will ensure that the premises are sanitized by specialized external companies before the tests are carried out: the Usr will monitor.

Schools will communicate anti-infection measures to families, students and all school staff.

In this regard, the Ministry will support staff for training, on the use of PPE and on the contents of the technical scientific document, as required by the agreement with the Red Cross and by the regional intervention plans.

If several Commissions operate in a single location, the Commission Presidents will coordinate the entry and exit procedures for candidates and commissioners and the use of the premises to ensure compliance with the spacing measures.

The technical document provides for the protection of risk categories for which extraordinary health surveillance is carried out

For “fragile” workers, the document refers to what is indicated: 1. in the specific legislation on health and safety at work (Legislative Decree 81/08 and as amended). 2. in the “Rilancia Italia” Law Decree of 13 May 2020, art 88.