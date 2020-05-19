Ex Maccabi is charged with kidnapping his son: one big nightmare

Machi Lampa, Ex Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2009/2010 season, is accused of kidnapping his son according to his ex-wife who posted to Instagram Post worried: “I’ve been two months without my life, it’s just like a nightmare and I don’t know what to do anymore. Every day I get up with great concern, all because this man who was my husband, does not return my child. ”

also, Luana Sundane She says that Lampe even sent her a video of him driving the car, when their son goes back and tells her “Until I sign the documents, I will not return it to you, a small signature and the whole thing will be closed.” She then added: “I no longer sleep nights, I’m broke, just want to have my son back.”