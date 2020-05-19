three more beds are freed, another 12 recovered

No deaths and just three positives. This is what emerges from the bulletin updated on Tuesday afternoon on the covid-19 emergency issued by the Prefecture of Forlì-Cesena. The total cases since the beginning of the emergency are 1713, of which 1098 recovered, 86 hospitalized and 356 in home isolation. 14 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, while for new cases one was found in Forlì and the rest in Cesena.

The situation in the Forlivese area sees 46 inpatients, one of whom is in intensive care, three less than on Monday. The number of people who do not need hospital treatment drops to 191, while the healed have jumped from 587 to 599. The positive are therefore 237. In Cesenate there are two more inpatients, while those who are in home isolation are 155. The healed are 499.

The situation in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, there have been 27,314 positive cases in Emilia-Romagna, 47 more than on Monday. 4,312 the swabs made, which thus reached a total of 268,200. There are 231 new healings (17,987 in total), while active cases continue to decline, that is, the number of actual patients who have now fallen to 5,330 (-195). Persons in solitary confinement at home, that is, those with mild symptoms, who do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free, total 4,561, – 151 compared to yesterday. Intensive care patients are 99 (-6). Those hospitalized in the other Covid wards also decreased (-38).

The overall healed people therefore rose to 17,987 (+231): 1,681 “clinically healed”, that is, they became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection, and 16,306 those declared healed in all respects because they tested negative in two consecutive tests. Unfortunately, 11 new deaths were recorded (8 men and 3 women) for a total of 3,997. The new deaths concern 2 residents in the province of Parma, 1 in that of Reggio Emilia, 1 in that of Modena, 5 in that of Bologna (none in the Imola area), one in that of Ferrara and one from outside the Region.

These are the cases of positivity on the territory, which instead refer not to the province of residence, but to that in which the diagnosis was made: 4,436 in Piacenza (3 more than on Monday), 3,402 in Parma (10 more), 4,900 in Reggio Emilia (8 more), 3,879 in Modena (3 more), 4,502 in Bologna (12 more); 391 positivity recorded in Imola (unchanged data), 980 in Ferrara (no more cases). In Romagna, cases of positivity reached 4,824 (11 more), of which 1,015 in Ravenna (3 more) and 2,103 in Rimini (5 more).