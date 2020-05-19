Post-Covid price increases, the sting over coffee at the bar and shampoo and crease

Reopenings Phase 2, the list of activities divided by date: May 18, May 25, June 15

It is a bitter coffee that many Italians have tasted since Monday 18 May, the fateful date of the restart for many commercial activities in our country. Among these, in fact, bars and restaurants, whose shutters had been lowered during the lockdown, if not, possibly, for the delivery and take-away activities granted starting from 4 May.

The price increases of the coffee cup

And yet, many Italians have complained about it in the early hours of the restart increase in the prices of the coffee cup. The Codacons denounced it, which collected the testimonies of several consumers.

“We are receiving dozens of reports on price list increases,” reported the Association. At the top of the price list are bars, “with many exhibitors who have the price of coffee and cappuccino has been revised upwards: in the center of Milan, where the average price of an espresso is 1.30 euros, you can go up to 2 euros (+ 53.8%). In Rome (1.10) up to 1.5 euros (+ 36.3%). In Florence (1.40) up to 1.7 euros (+ 21.5%) “.

Price increases also at the hairdresser

The rise, however, did not only concern the bars. Also hairdressers, which have been able to reopen since Monday, have increased their price list, with price increases for shampoo, styling, cutting and other treatments. According to Codacons, “based on average costs in large cities, the price of a cut goes from an average of 20 to 25 euros (+ 25%), but with peaks that reach + 66%, where according to a report in Milan the women’s haircut in a salon went from 15 to 25 euros “.

Shopping is more expensive

Increases which, if confirmed in the coming weeks, will weigh heavily on the Italian portfolio, already lightened by the rise in the costs of many food products. According to Federconsumatori, there was “a much more marked increase in prices than food goodsi and for home and personal care“, With increases that even go” to mark altitude + 35% compared to the normal prices applied this season “.

Among the products on which Coldiretti, on the basis of preliminary Istat data of April, recorded the greatest increase there are fruit (+ 8.4%), vegetables (+ 5%), milk (+ 4.1%), cured meats (+ 3.4%), but also frozen fish (+ 4.2%), pasta (+ 3.7%), ready meals (+ 2.5%), butter (+ 2.5%), cheeses (+ 2.4%), sugar (+ 2.4%), spirits (+ 2.1%), meats (+ 2%) and water (+ 2.6% ).