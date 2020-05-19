Commentary: The judges are expected to oblige Netanyahu to attend the hearing

Will open his trial, or not open his trial – This is the question that occupied large parts of the public earlier this week, after it became clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering asking the Jerusalem District Court justices to grant him an exemption from opening his trial this Sunday, May 24, on the grounds that this is In a technical discussion of essentially indictment, in which his attorneys should only confirm that he read the indictment. Another reason that Netanyahu may raise is that exempting him from attending the hearing could save the state his heavy security costs.

Even before he went to court on the matter, Netanyahu turned to the Prosecutor’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office announced that it requires Netanyahu to attend the hearing. In response to Netanyahu’s request on the matter, Plaintiff Lawyer wrote, Attorney Yehudit Tiro from the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office of Taxation and Economics that, in accordance with the law, the assumption in the criminal procedure is that a defendant is present during the course of the trial in his case.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that “the presence of the accused in his trial is important in the aspect of the appearance of justice and public trust in the fairness and equality of the criminal procedure in relation to all the defendants.” The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that “the things about the appearance of justice are intensifying as we deal with the reading, which is the hearing that opens the trial of a defendant.”

The judges are expected to reject Netanyahu’s request to be absent from the hearing and require him to come to the indictment. The main reason for this is that the court wants to conduct Netanyahu’s trial as ordinary criminal law as possible, and not to discriminate Netanyahu, but also not to discriminate favorably, and normally a criminal trial is conducted before the defendant.

Section 126 of the Criminal Procedure Law states that “unless otherwise provided in this law, no person shall be sentenced in criminal matters but before him.” The Supreme Court has previously ruled that “reading the indictment is an integral part of the criminal process. The reading is a matter of law, a significant link not spent in the criminal process.”

In addition, the judges are likely to want to coordinate directly with Netanyahu, and not only with his defense attorneys, the pace and manner of conducting the trial. Naturally, an incumbent prime minister is a very busy person who is plagued with fatal issues on a daily basis and will have trouble coming to court two or three times a week.

However, and knowing that they are under the public eye, Netanyahu’s judges – the head of the panel, Judge Rebecca Friedman-Feldman, and justices Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham – will want to conduct the trial in the most expeditious and efficient manner possible. Against this backdrop, it is likely that it will be important for the judges that Netanyahu will come to the hearing on Sunday.

The severity of the charges

Another consideration for rejecting Netanyahu’s request for exemption from the hearing concerns the seriousness of the charges against him. Section 128 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which deals with the issue of “not being tried before the defendant at the start of the trial,” allows a defendant who did not appear to open his trial when he is represented, if he is charged with relatively minor offenses of sin or wrongdoing, “admitting in writing all the facts alleged in the indictment , And did not claim any other facts which allegedly had the effect of altering the outcome of the trial. ”

However, Netanyahu is charged with a bribery offense, which is a crime classified as “a crime,” and a ransom for his offense, so this section does not apply to him. The relevant clause regarding Netanyahu is section 128 (2), which states that the court may grant an exemption to the defendant, “if he has requested that his trial be conducted without him and is represented by a defense attorney, and the court believes that his judgment will not be a distortion of justice for the defendant. “.

And, after all, the judges may surprise and give up on Netanyahu for coming to court if they think it doesn’t jeopardize the integrity of the proceeding or his rights as a defendant.

Corona-sponsored rejection

The hearing on Sunday is expected to take place on the third floor of the Jerusalem District Court. At the same time, it will be screened via CCTV in two additional halls on the second floor where spaces will be allocated for media personnel. Seating in the halls will be marked in accordance with the “purple character” rules in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s instructions.

Recall that Netanyahu’s trial – accused of bribery in a case known as Case 4000 (Bezeq-Walla Case) and fraud and breach of allegations in Case 1000 (Gift Case) and 2000 (Netanyahu-Moses case) was scheduled to open in March. Due to the Corona, most of the court hearings were stopped, and Jerusalem District Judges ordered the adjournment of the hearing for Sunday, May 24.

Although Netanyahu’s trial will formally open on May 24, the stage of proofs and evidence is expected to begin for many more months. If you learn from the experience of previous trial by elected officials, and if no plea bargains are signed, then the trial will last for at least a year and a half / two, during which time 333 prosecution witnesses will come and testify, 122 of which are police investigators and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and some are technical witnesses.

*** Assumption of innocence: It should be emphasized that even after the indictment was filed against him, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies what he attributed to him, was not convicted of a crime, and stands up to the presumption of innocence.