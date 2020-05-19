“Mertens renews and then leaves Napoli?”. Raffaele Auriemma’s answer to a fan

The journalistmade some statements during the broadcast, broadcast on the broadcasteranswering, among other things, a question from a fan:

Raffaele Auriemma, journalist of Mediaset and regular guest of Tiki Taka, he added during the broadcast The Net Inflates, program broadcast on the broadcaster Radio Mars: “As far as José Maria Callejon’s future is concerned, I wouldn’t speak of Napoli’s ingratitude towards the footballer. The Italian club has submitted an offer for the refurbishment to the former Real Madrid team. He obviously feels nostalgia for Spain. In Callejon you just have to say thank you. “