“Mertens renews and then leaves Napoli?”. Raffaele Auriemma’s answer to a fan

Raffaele Auriemma, journalist of Mediaset, spoke during the transmission Si Gonfia La Rete, a program broadcast on Radio Marte.
The journalist Raffaele Auriemma made some statements during the broadcast The Net Inflates, broadcast on the broadcaster Radio Mars answering, among other things, a question from a fan: “Dries Mertens will he renew with Napoli and then be sold to the highest bidder? No, it won’t. I don’t think that Napoli, after having renewed the contract of the former football player of the PSV, then let him go. If he renews, Mertens remains. “
Raffaele Auriemma, journalist of Mediaset and regular guest of Tiki Taka, he added during the broadcast The Net Inflates, program broadcast on the broadcaster Radio Mars: “As far as José Maria Callejon’s future is concerned, I wouldn’t speak of Napoli’s ingratitude towards the footballer. The Italian club has submitted an offer for the refurbishment to the former Real Madrid team. He obviously feels nostalgia for Spain. In Callejon you just have to say thank you. “
Source link
https://www.areanapoli.it/interviste/mertens-rinnova-e-poi-lascia-il-napoli-la-risposta-di-raffaele-auriemma-ad-un-tifoso_372447.html