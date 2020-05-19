Israel, a new confrontation with the EU. Borrell: “We will not recognize the annexation of the colonies.” Tel Aviv: “Megaphone diplomacy”

Read Also Israel, the Netanyahu-Gantz government gains trust. The Likud leader now wants to extend Jewish state law to colonies

L’congratulatedfor the new government, but he didn’t hold out his hand. Rather,he warned: in case its going to annex the colonies inare put into practice “the EU and its Member States will not recognize any changes to theunless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians. ” In response, Israel expressed much disappointment that “once again” the EU statements ignore the “threats the country faces”. So much so that the Israeli foreign ministry has come to define Brussels’ one“.

Few celebrations for Tel Aviv which on 17 May kicked off the new government Netanyahu-Gantz. The European Union has just given a few words of congratulations on the birth of the new executive and has preferred to focus on the possibility, announced by the premier after having obtained the confidence, of extend Israeli law to West Bank settlements. According to the Israeli premier, this step will bring the peace with the Palestinians and will be conducted in coordination with the United States. For the EU, however, the annexation of “any occupied Palestinian territory” would be “contrary to international law“, Said the spokesman for the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell. The Union expressed a great deal of concern and urged “Israel strongly to refrain from any unilateral decision”. The two-state solution, “with Jerusalem as the future capital for both states – added the spokesman – is the only way to guarantee sustainable peace and stability in the region”.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which reacted harshly to the statements of the High Representative, is not of the same idea. “Megaphone diplomacy does not replace the diplomatic dialogue and will not advance the role that the EU is pursuing, “said the spokesman Lior Haiat, quoted from Times of Israel. Once again, according to the Foreign Ministry, the European Union has not considered the “dangerous condition” in which the country is located. On the contrary, it has focused only on the issue of international law regarding the alleged Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over Jordan valley and other areas in West Bank.

It is not the first time that public confrontation has taken place between the EU and Israel. Only in January had the European front condemned Tel Aviv’s decision to build around 2 thousand new housing units to bring 1 million Israelis over the next 10 years to the West Bank, largely in the territories claimed by the Palestine. According to Brussels, this measure was illegal and “a serious obstacle to achieving the two-state solution and a just, lasting and global peace, as confirmed by a UN resolution“.

