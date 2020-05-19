He announced Beşiktaş’s new transfer on the air! – Beşiktaş News

Beşiktaş’s favorite name Aytemiz Alanyasporlu came up with striking explanations from his former coach Mesut Bakkal for left-back Fabrice N’Sakala.

Experienced technician Mesut Bakkal, who worked Aytemiz Alanyaspor for a while, spoke about his former student Fabrice N’Sakala.

Mesut Bakkal, live broadcast guest of Salim Manav in Radyospor, said, “N’Sakala is a great discipline of training discipline and personality. Beşiktaş did a very good transfer. N’Sakala also worked with Sergen Yalçın in Alanya. N’Sakala “It was a name that Sergen Yalçın also wanted. I think N’Sakala will increase his performance in Beşiktaş. Beşiktaş transferred a good football player.” used expressions.

On the other hand, Fabrice N’Sakala recently strengthened the transfer claims by sharing the image of one of his followers wearing the Beşiktaş shirt from his personal account.

Played in 27 matches

The 29-year-old player took time in 27 official matches this season and was able to contribute only 1 assist to his team. (The Ajanssp)