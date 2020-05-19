Coronavirus. 462 new infections in Lombardy, 39 new positives in Lecco

The healed and the hospitalized decrease

Almost 15 thousand swabs processed

MILAN – Lombardy Region has released the data on the contagions of today, Tuesday 19 May. In the face of almost 15,000 processed swabs (yesterday there were just over 5,000), in the Region there are counting 462 new infections from coronavirus. At the same time, however, hospitalized patients continue to decrease: -8 in intensive care and -56 not in intensive care. As for the province of Lecco, they have registered in the last 24 hours 39 new cases.

The data of Tuesday 19 May

the swabs made: 596.355 (+14.918)

the positive cases are: 85,481 (+462)

the healed: 36.082 (+167)

in intensive care: 244 (-8)

non-ICU patients: 4,426 (-56)

deaths: 15,597 (+54)

Cases by province

MI: 22.324 (+102) of which 9.444 (+49) in Milan city

BG: 12,607 (+144)

BS: 14.199 (+41)

CO: 3.646 (+13)

CR: 6.335 (+12)

LC: 2.687 (+39)

LO: 3.369 (+16)

MN: 3.294 (+3)

MB: 5.338 (+42)

PV: 5.047 (+25)

SO: 1.378 (+9)

VA: 3,401 (+9)

1,856 under verification