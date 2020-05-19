Puppy abandoned only because he was different, he just wanted someone to love him as he is

Dogs are made to be a family member forever. Not only do they bring great joy to our lives, but they are also a great responsibility not to be underestimated.

Puppies, in particular, are less able to defend themselves on the streets if abandoned. Quite often, people will be puzzled about how some owners might abandon a puppy to their fate.

Unfortunately for a puppy named Petey, what he didn’t deserve had happened

Petey had been abandoned by his former owner because he was different from the entire litter, but he was not alone, his little brother also suffered the same fate, both were different from the other puppies and the master punished them by leaving them alone unable to defend themselves.

Fortunately, the suffering lasted very little, since a woman was able to find them and take them to the vet to evaluate their health, both were very bad, hungry and exhausted.

Holidogtimes

Petey in particular had a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which is a neurological disease caused by an undeveloped cerebellum. This condition causes the baby to be unable to walk properly and constantly makes his head spin.

Petey found a golden-hearted mistress who was willing to meet Petey’s special needs. According to her new foster mother, Petey is a curious and friendly puppy and loves meeting people.

Holidogtimes

Over time, Petey has learned to eat alone and is now able to run! He currently lives happily and comfortably in his new home and will be so forever!

Watch the video below and see how much it has grown: