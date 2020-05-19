mask and “curious” clothing – Libero Quotidiano

The Portugal was one of the countries that best managed the epidemic since coronavirus: the official numbers speak of 29 thousand infections in the face of around 1,200 deaths. It is probably not a coincidence, given the excellent example that comes from the institutions. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in fact, it belongs to the category of those who pay close attention to the new rules to avoid the spread of the infection, so much so that a recent image has become viral worldwide. De Sousa was in fact photographed at the supermarket while wearing the mask correctly and respecting the distances, waiting for his turn: a simple and normal gesture by the most important person in Portugal, which by the way also aroused a lot of irony for the way he is dressed. That is, more as a vacationer than a president, but the message to the population has come out loud and clear.



