Puglia, 2 coronavirus strains isolated and sequenced: «Useful contribution towards the vaccine»

Researchers from the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata (Izspb) sequenced two strains of the SarsCoV 2 virus, studying its mutations. This was announced by the president of the Puglia region, Michele Emiliano. “In these days the research made in Puglia – he explains – has reached an important milestone from a scientific point of view. In this way Puglia can make a significant contribution to the discovery of medicines and the vaccine against coronavirus”.

The research laboratories have sequenced the genome of two viruses isolated from the buffer of a patient from the province of Lecce and from that of a patient from the province of Foggia.

The knowledge and publication of the SARC COV 2 genomes circulating in the geographical area of ​​reference, may be of fundamental importance for studying the genetic variability of the virus.

«Starting from positive swabs – explains Pier Luigi Lopalco, head of the epidemiological task force of the Puglia Region – we proceeded to examine the material on cultured cells. In this way it was possible to isolate two distinct viral strains, whose entire genome was sequenced “.

“These studies – he underlines – allow to reach two important goals: the first is precisely the complete sequence of genomes, which allows to study the evolution of the coronavirus during the pandemic and to trace the origin of the viruses that have been introduced in the Region . The second goal is the availability of viral isolates that can be used to search for new therapies or diagnostic methods ».

Genome knowledge is critical to significantly accelerate research. “The Institute – added the director of the IZSPB, Antonio Fasanella – from the first moment of the emergency guaranteed the two reference Regions an important diagnostic support”.