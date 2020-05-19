Ministry of Health, Turkey announced the end of 24 hours corona virus chart

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, the total loss of life was 4 thousand 199 with the loss of 28 more people from the corona virus in the last 24 hours. Today, a total of 25 thousand 382 tests have been carried out, while 22 thousand new cases were diagnosed. The total number of cases was 151 thousand 615. The total number of people recovered with 112 thousand 895 today, reached 112 thousand 895. It was announced that the total number of intubated patients was 455 and the total number of intensive care patients was 882.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter, “There is a decrease in the expected number of new cases. The number of patients who need intensive care is decreasing. , 5 meters social distance ”.

Musa Erdogan