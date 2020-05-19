Borussia Dortmund: Marco Royce will miss Bayern Munich and doubt the season will continue

Borussia Dortmund’s return to the fields was gratifying thanks to the 0: 4 win over Schalke in the Rohr region derby, but today (Tuesday) Lucian Fabra’s team got bad news: According to The Boy, Marco Royce will miss the classic against Bayern Munich next Tuesday And doubtful to continue this season in the Bundesliga.The 30-year-old Royce has returned to training, but still continues to work alone and does not approach game fitness. In February, he was injured in the groin muscle during the loss to Werder Berman in the eighth cup final. In Dortmund it was hoped that the Corona’s carcass would allow the extremists to recover and return to activity when the Bundesliga was resumed, but the German suffered difficulties in the recovery process.

Royce scored 11 goals this season and cooked six more in 19 league appearances. Dortmund ranks second in the table, four points behind Bayern Munich, so the big classic is a great opportunity to put pressure on the champion in the championship fight, but she will have to manage without her number 11.

