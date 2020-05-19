Last minute! Coronary virus test negative in Beşiktaş – Beşiktaş news

Beşiktaş Club announced yesterday that all COVID-19 tests performed for footballers, technical delegations and facility staff were negative.
The statement made from Beşiktaş is as follows;
On Monday, May 18, all our footballers, technical delegation and facility staff received a Covid-19 screening test.
As a result of the screening tests, all results, including those with a positive result, were found negative.
Respectfully announced to our fans and to the public.
After this development, Beşiktaş decided to start training again tomorrow.
