Last minute! Coronary virus test negative in Beşiktaş – Beşiktaş news

Beşiktaş Club announced yesterday that all COVID-19 tests performed for footballers, technical delegations and facility staff were negative.

The statement made from Beşiktaş is as follows;

On Monday, May 18, all our footballers, technical delegation and facility staff received a Covid-19 screening test.

As a result of the screening tests, all results, including those with a positive result, were found negative.

Respectfully announced to our fans and to the public.

After this development, Beşiktaş decided to start training again tomorrow.