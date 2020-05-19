CURRENT TABLE LAST MINUTE | Turkey May 19 corona virus was the number of dead and how many cases? Turkey…

CORONA VIRUS STATEMENTS OF TURKEY DAY: MAY 19 TURKEY CORONA VIRUS CASE NUMBER WAS DEAD AND HOW?

corona virus cases with Turkey, the daily chart, the last case is being closely monitored by citizens dead and the number of patients recovered. The table contains data such as total number of tests, number of cases, number of deaths, number of intensive care and intubated patients and number of people recovering. Finally, seeing 31 deaths shows positive and promising developments, while the rate of increase in cases is gradually decreasing. Due to the normalization process on May 11, the tables that follow in a positive way emerge. According to this; Turkey corona virus was the number of dead and how many cases? Turkey May 19 corona virus dies, case number of patients recovered and what the latest situation? Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced last minute!

Minister Fahrettin Koca; He shared the following statements on his share on his Twitter account:

“The number of patients who need intensive care and respiratory support continues to decrease. The number of cases is predictable. The role of our days in the fight against the spread of coronavirus is very large. Let’s stay home tomorrow.”

According to this; Turkey May 19 What was the situation with the corona virus? Minister Fahrettin Koca announced last minute!

Turkey May 19 corona virus log table has not yet been disclosed. It will be in our news when it is announced.