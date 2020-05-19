Fenerbahce catches the eyes of Fatih Terim! Emre Belözoğlu will finish the transfer – Page 1 – Fenerbahçe

In the meantime, given the leagues after the Corona virus epidemic, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, which speed up the transfer works for the next season, are experiencing hot developments. Two opponents who want to add the players of Demir Grup Sivasspor wearing Emre Kılınç and Mert Hakan Yandaş to their squads will face another player for the player that Fatih Terim wants to see in the squad, while the yellow-red team will confront him for the new season. It was learned that Emre Belözoğlu made an important progress in this transfer by acting early. Last minute Fenerbahce news …
