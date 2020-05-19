Çavuşoğlu: The UN Security Council has been ineffective in combating the coronavirus outbreak! – News

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been ineffective in combating the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) outbreak and that it has not been able to take a decision despite the outbreak of the outbreak for months.

The first event of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized for the first time with the theme of “Digital Diplomacy”, was held in collaboration with the International Peace Institute (International Peace Institute), with a video conference on “The Effects of Kovid-19 Outbreak on Conflict Dynamics and Mediation”.

In addition to Çavuşoğlu, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Deputy Secretary for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and International Peace Institute (IPI) President Terje Rod-Larsen attended the event.

FORUM DIGITAL PLATFORMA MOVED BY REASON

Speaking here, Çavuşoğlu reminded that the epidemic directed everyone to the digital age and that most people were caught almost unprepared, and that the themes of the Istanbul Mediation Conference, United Nations (UN) Mediation Friends Group Meeting and Antalya Diplomacy Forum were also related to the digital age.

Cavusoglu, last August, Turkey’s “Digital Diplomacy” recalling the initiatives announced, “Now, we see that our efforts over how much.” said.

Of Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Turkey’s knowledge-based discussion with that new initiatives put forward in order to combine diplomatic action also stressed Cavusoglu, “Outbreak we are Forum was forced to move to digital platforms. Today, we are organizing our first event. Our opening event, work with the International Institute for Peace we are pleased to run the union. ” used expressions.

Cavusoglu, mediation activities for peace of all participants in a video conference stating that direct support for Turkey, is co-chair of Friends of Mediation Group at the UN with Finland, Switzerland, that a similar group joined them in the OSCE and the success of all these initiatives, the Islamic Cooperation He explained that he led to the formation of a similar group within his organization (OIC).

Emphasizing that the UN Mediation Friends Group reached 60 members, Çavuşoğlu also stated that their aim is to keep the issue of mediation on the agenda of the international community.

Çavuşoğlu stated that this video conference was also a part of the effort to remind the need for mediation:

“We need more mediation now than ever, as the world of the outbreak has given us more difficulty. The outbreak has already complicated existing efforts to find peaceful solutions to conflicts. The United Nations Security Council (in the fight against Kovid-19) is ineffective. Over the emergence of the outbreak. months have passed, but the Council still has not taken a decision. “