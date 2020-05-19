Kasapoğlu Minister: Turkey has an appointment at 19:19 hours “

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, at 19:19 hours will be read from the balcony of the National Anthem Turkey in Ankara, said the enthusiasm to participate in the Olympic Preparation Center.

May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, to be celebrated with enthusiasm while continuing albeit from home, if you will read the national anthem at 19:19 hours Turkey from all balconies. The announcement from the social media accounts, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, “Time Turkey has an appointment at 19:19. I will be national athletes of our agreement anthem us in our Turkey Olympic Preparation Center in Ankara to read,” he said.