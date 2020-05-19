A man was killed in a camel collision near Tze’elim in the Negev

<

A 30-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in his camel car collision on Highway 222 between Ze’elim and Harnesses in the Negev. The MDA team determined his death. Police opened an investigation and a road accident investigator arrived on the scene.

The scene of the accident in the Negev (Photo: MDA Operation Documentation)

Paramedics and paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident following a report that was received at MDA hotline 20:28 at 5:28 p.m. As a 30-year-old, he was unconscious with a very serious multi-system injury. He was without signs of life and we had nothing left to say about his death. ”

Ramat Negev regional council head Eran Doron said: “We received a painful reminder tonight that the problem of camels and farm animals on the southern roads has not yet been resolved, and is a constant threat to the residents of the Negev and commuters. Are not cut from heaven. ”

He added: “With increased enforcement, road lighting and better infrastructure, the following accident can be prevented. I trust the Israeli police and the judicial system to find camel owners and find justice and participate in family grief.”

Camel rally in Mitzpe Ramon, January 2018 (Photo: Barel Ephraim)





Camel Warning Sign on Route 40 (Photo: Barel Ephraim)

In recent years, many civilians have been killed or injured as a result of accidents with camels. For example, in October 2019, 28-year-old Shadi Abu Alkayan was killed in a collision with a camel strolling at the entrance to Hura on Route 316. In January 2018, teenager Liel Almakis was killed

The 13-year-old after the car he was traveling with his family crashed into a camel. His mother Hagit was seriously injured in the incident, Father Xi was moderately injured and his two brothers, aged 14 and 9, were lightly injured.

To combat this phenomenon, in February 2019, a law requiring the camel marking with a subcutaneous chip and an ear tag came into effect. The amendment stipulated that the person who registered as a camel owner

Will be responsible for the accident unless he has been able to prove that the possession was handed over to another person. The Ministry of Agriculture has previously claimed that there is no cooperation on the part of the Bedouin population in the Negev in marking and replanting camels.

According to Green Light, 376 people have been injured in road accidents with animals over the past decade. Thirteen of those involved in such accidents were killed and 59 were seriously injured. The data shows that in 2019, 22 people were injured in such road accidents and one person was killed. Green Light’s CEO Erez Kita said: “It is well known that the roads of the South have a camel problem in the road environment, and many people have paid for it in their lives in recent years. However, almost nothing was done to eradicate the phenomenon. ”

“It’s easiest to blame the human factor,” he said, but when a driver is traveling at high speed and a camel breaks into the road, he doesn’t really have a great chance of surviving.