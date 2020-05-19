Germany, Turkey, the foreign ministers of Britain and France, Syria, Libya and Iraq to talk

Europe Shorten URL

Germany, Turkey, Great Britain and France foreign ministers in their meeting this evening videoconference with Syria, Libya and will consult situation in Iraq said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at a press conference before his videoconference with his counterparts from the Baltic Sea States Council countries In Syria, Libya and Iraq made statements regarding the situation.

Kovid-19 pandemics of Syria, Libya and the situation in Iraq further underlines that difficult Maas, the situation in these countries Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, England will talk with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Salary, “We see how important humanitarian aid is in Syria. in Libya we must ensure that the truce and military embargo are followed. This evening our agenda will be on this subject, with the participation of our Turkish colleague “ said.